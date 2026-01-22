LOVENOTES! Returns to Symphony Space for Valentine's Day with Livestream Option

LoveNotes! – the storytelling event created and hosted by author Heather Christie, based on her popular book of the same name – will return to New York for its third year in 2026. LoveNotes! will be performed for three special shows on Valentine's Day, Saturday, February 14 at New York's Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space (250 West 95th Street, NYC 10025).

Performances will be at 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 8:00 PM. In addition, a livestream option is available for the 8:00 PM show. Livestream tickets can be purchased HERE. Tickets to the New York shows are available HERE.

Just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, LoveNotes! is a one-of-a-kind storytelling event of memoir and music, in which real people share real stories about romantic love in all of its incarnations. The show reveals true stories of first love, last love, and all the love in between – tales from heartbreaking to heartwarming – in which Cupid has shot someone in the heart… and they have lived to tell the tale.

Storytellers for the 2026 New York performances include Neeta Agarwal, Mitch Applebaum, Carl M. Banks, Carolina A. Cardona, Suzanne Christie, Haley Lawrence, Helen Cheng Mao, Kory May, John McGinniss, Steve McLean, DeAnna Whalen, and Marc S. Wood, with music by Glen Roethal.

This Valentine's Day marks a major expansion for the brand, with new LoveNotes! productions having launched in Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Reading, PA; South Central PA, and coming soon to Atlanta, GA and Tampa, FL. With the second book in the franchise due in June and a growing national footprint, 2026 is poised to be a breakthrough year. At the heart of it all is Heather's mission: to spread love, one love note at a time.

LoveNotes! debuted in 2024 with a sold-out show Off-Broadway and in 2025 expanded to three performances at Peter Norton Symphony Space. The book LoveNotes! – which is published by 71st Street Books, and available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and beyond – features true love stories, journal prompts, and puzzles. The LoveNotes! podcast will be launched next year.

After a divorce and dating disappointment, Heather Christie found herself in a dark place, questioning whether love was real. Even so, there was a nudge from deep inside that urged her to look around and find the proof of what real love looked like. So she went on the search for evidence of love in other people's stories. The poets, the dreamers, the lovers, and a lot of regular people answered her call. LoveNotes! was born.

Heather Christie is the creator and executive producer of LoveNotes!, the award-winning storytelling phenomenon born from her own heartbreak and rebuilt into a fast-growing national movement. The LoveNotes! book, featuring true stories of love, loss, and resilience, recently earned a national independent publishing award, and the annual Off-Broadway Valentine's Day shows at Symphony Space have become a beloved NYC tradition.

An award-winning author, Heather wrote Amazon #1 YA novel What the Valley Knows and its follow-up The Lying Season. Her essays have appeared in Salon, Writer's Digest, Next Tribe, Grown & Flown, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, and many more. She holds a BA in Literary Studies from the University of Texas at Dallas and an MFA in Creative Writing from Pine Manor College. Heather is also the CEO of SocRoc Soccer, voted “Manhattan's Best Soccer Program for Kids,” and an adjunct lecturer at the City University of New York. She lives in New York City, though her storytelling roots run deep in her hometown near Reading, Pennsylvania.

LoveNotes! will be performed on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 8:00 PM at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space, located at 250 West 95th Street, NYC 10025. In-person tickets, which range from $60-$80, are available HERE. Tickets for the 8:00 PM livestream, which are $30, are available HERE.