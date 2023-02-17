Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred Art

Performances are Mar 23 & 24 at 7:30pm; Mar 25 at 3:30pm.

Feb. 17, 2023  
Tafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred Art

One of the highlights of Tafelmusik's 2022/23 season is Bach's St John Passion, a profound work based on text from the Gospel according to John, March 23, 24 & 25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Projections of illuminations from The Saint John's Bible, a contemporary work of art that unites ancient Benedictine traditions with the vision of today, will complement these performances directed by Ivars Taurins while offering a deeper understanding of the context around the St John Passion. Tickets and details are available at tafelmusik.org.

In a project that spanned 13 years, commissioned in 1998 by Saint John's Abbey and University in Minnesota and headed by renowned British calligrapher Donald Jackson, a team of 20 contemporary scribes and artists created a hand-lettered seven-volume illuminated bible. Using gold leaf and hand-ground inks and pigments, The Saint John's Bible contains 160 large-scale illuminations on vellum that incorporate many of the world's religious and spiritual traditions. Saint John's University has graciously given permission for Tafelmusik to complement its performances with projections of a selection of these illuminations.

Thanks to a collaboration with Regis College at the University of Toronto, two volumes of the limited facsimile edition of The Saint John's Bible will also be on display at Trinity-St. Paul's Centre during each performance. The audience is invited to view this work of art created for a new millennium, one that offers "a reaching out and openness to those who are on the margins" (CBC Tapestry).

"I see the illuminations not only bringing a striking visual element of remarkable artistry to Bach's masterpiece, but sharing in the universality of the spiritual messages that each work offers," says Choir Director Ivars Taurins. "They offer the audience the opportunity, in the words of theologian Henri Nouwen, to truly 'step into and walk around' the spirituality of the illuminations, while experiencing Bach's music."

Harrowing, passionate, and tender by turn, the St John Passion reflects our world as well as Bach's. Through a series of recitatives, arias, choruses, and chorales, the Passion tells the story of Christ's crucifixion. It refuses to shy away from the darkness inherent in the tale, which makes the final transformation of pain and grief into faith and love all the more powerful. The music is by turns intense, contemplative, and intimate, bringing the humanity of the story to life. Bach reworked the score each time St John Passion was presented in Leipzig during his lifetime. Tafelmusik will perform the final version, which Bach prepared for the Good Friday service in 1749, a year before his death.




The North/South Chamber Orchestra Presents AMERICAN PROMISE Photo
The North/South Chamber Orchestra Presents AMERICAN PROMISE
The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz performs five recent works by living composers from the US and around the world on Thursday evening, February 23, 2023.
Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Photo
Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Club Of Houston Downtown
The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents its 2023 gala entitled Heart & Song on Sunday, March 26 at the Petroleum Club of Houston. The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters, as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Choir is about. Music will be a big part of the evening.
Sarasota Orchestra Announces March 2023 Concert Lineup Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Announces March 2023 Concert Lineup
This March, Sarasota Orchestra's Pops and Great Escapes series feature many different flavors of American music, from swing to hip hop and from Dvořák's “New World” to Copland's “Simple Gifts.”
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 36th Season Photo
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 36th Season
London's acclaimed Academy of St Martin in the Fields makes its highly anticipated return to Bravo! Vail with Music Director Joshua Bell. World-renowned resident orchestras-the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra-join for 17 programs led by Music Directors Jaap van Zweden, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Fabio Luisi, in addition to guest conductors Marin Alsop, Giancarlo Guerrero, Hannu Lintu, Stéphane Denève, Jeff Tyzik, and Justin Freer.

More Hot Stories For You


Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Club Of Houston DowntownHouston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Club Of Houston Downtown
February 16, 2023

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents its 2023 gala entitled Heart & Song on Sunday, March 26 at the Petroleum Club of Houston. The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters, as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Choir is about. Music will be a big part of the evening.
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 36th SeasonBravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 36th Season
February 16, 2023

London's acclaimed Academy of St Martin in the Fields makes its highly anticipated return to Bravo! Vail with Music Director Joshua Bell. World-renowned resident orchestras-the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra-join for 17 programs led by Music Directors Jaap van Zweden, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Fabio Luisi, in addition to guest conductors Marin Alsop, Giancarlo Guerrero, Hannu Lintu, Stéphane Denève, Jeff Tyzik, and Justin Freer.
Finalists Announced For the George and Nora London Foundation CompetitionFinalists Announced For the George and Nora London Foundation Competition
February 16, 2023

Following is the program of the George and Nora London Foundation Competition Finals, which will be livestreamed free of charge from The Morgan Library Museum's Gilder Lehrman Hall on Friday, February 17, at 4:00 pm ET.
Music Academy Celebrates LOWENTHAL'S LEGEND, March 9Music Academy Celebrates LOWENTHAL'S LEGEND, March 9
February 15, 2023

The internationally acclaimed American pianists Ursula Oppens and Jerome Lowenthal will perform in an Music Academy concert on Thursday evening, March 9, 2023, at 7 PM, PST, at Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall (1070 Fairway Road Santa Barbara, CA 93108). This concert, entitled 'Lowenthal's Legend,' honors and celebrates the extraordinary pianist and preeminent pedagogue Jerome Lowenthal, who has served as a Music Academy teaching artist for half a century.
Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey Presents IMAGES AND IMAGINATION With David BernardPhilharmonic of Southern New Jersey Presents IMAGES AND IMAGINATION With David Bernard
February 15, 2023

On February 26th at 3PM, the Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey will present “Images and Imagination” a journey through major symphonic works by illustrious French composers Debussy, Lalo and Berlioz. 
share