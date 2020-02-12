Six Conductors Selected For League's 2020 Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview

Six conductors will lead the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the League of American Orchestras' Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview, April 1-2, 2020 at New Orleans's Orpheum Theater.

The two-day showcase is one of the field's most prestigious events for conductors to showcase their talent nationally. Attending orchestra search committees, artist managers, and artistic administrators will have intimate, front-row access to watch and evaluate participants in rehearsal and meet them individually. Conductors Bertie Baigent, Tong Chen, Gonzalo Farias, Norman Huynh, Yuwon Kim, and François López-Ferrer will display their versatility to the public by leading the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in a free concert on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. CST featuring masterworks, 20th century masterpieces, and music of our time.

"Going back more than two decades, the Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview has been a signature League of American Orchestras program and a prominent vehicle for orchestra search committees to identify rising talent," commented League President and CEO Jesse Rosen. "The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra's artistic excellence combined with the historic Orpheum Theater's superior acoustics make this year's Preview an exceptional venue to showcase the talents of these six impressive conductors."

The Conductors:

Bertie Baigent Colorado Symphony, Assistant Conductor

Tong Chen New Jersey Symphony Orchestra,Assistant Conductor

Gonzalo Farias Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, Associate Conductor

Norman Huynh Oregon Symphony, Associate Conductor

Yuwon Kim Curtis Institute of Music, Conducting Fellow

François López-Ferrer Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Assistant Conductor

Chosen by an adjudication panel of leading artistic executives from a pool of more than 150 applications from around the world, the conductors were selected for their podium talent and commitment to American orchestras.

On April 1 and 2, the six participating conductors will lead the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in rehearsals, with music director search committee members, artist managers, and artistic administrators from across the country in attendance. Each conductor will rehearse a 20-minute program of contrasting musical selections to be performed in a free public concert at New Orleans's Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. CST. The event will be streamed live and made available on-demand for 45 days. The League will also facilitate networking between the conductors and industry professionals, as well as feedback and mentorship by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra musicians. Attendees will meet with Henry Fogel, former dean of the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and an authority on the conductor search process.

The general public may reserve tickets for the free evening concert on April 2 by emailing tickets@lpomusic.com; calling 504-523-6530, option 2; or visiting the LPO Patron Services Office at 2533 Columbus Street, Suite 202, New Orleans (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.).





