Seattle Chamber Music Society Names Balourdet Quartet Its First String Quartet In Residence

Seattle Chamber Music Society has named Balourdet Quartet as its first-ever string quartet in residence, from September 2025 to May 2026. The Balourdet Quartet will be embedded in King County, Wash., during its nine-month residency, with a multitude of engagements across the county, including special community events, educational initiatives, and formal concerts.

"This long-term partnership with the extraordinarily gifted Balourdet Quartet allows us to deepen our artistic mission in ways that extend far beyond the stage," said James Ehnes, Artistic Director of Seattle Chamber Music Society. "By relocating to Seattle, the quartet will engage meaningfully with students and audiences across King County, not only performing but becoming part of the fabric of our community. This is the only residency of its kind at a non-academic institution - fully dedicated to artistic excellence and community engagement rather than traditional public concert presentation."

The Balourdet Quartet - Angela Bae, violin; Justin DeFilippis, violin; Benjamin Zannoni, viola, and Russell Houston, cello - was most recently the Graduate Quartet in Residence at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. In 2024, it received an Avery Fisher Career Grant and Chamber Music America's Cleveland Quartet Award. "We're honored to be the inaugural ensemble for Seattle Chamber Music Society's new String Quartet in Residence program," said Bae. "We look forward to an exciting 2025-26 season of performances and meaningful involvement in SCMS's education and community outreach across King County."

During the residency, SCMS and the Balourdet Quartet will launch community partnerships and travel to schools in King County to present outreach events. The group will present Azure Concerts - free and engaging performances tailored to children and young adults who are on the autism spectrum; mentor and coach students from the SCMS Youth Academy; and perform in the Living Room Concert Series, at the Crescendo Concert series in private homes, and as part of the SCMS Signature Series, alongside Artistic Director James Ehnes and other SCMS musicians. During the residency, the Balourdet Quartet members will live in housing provided by Skyline Seattle, the cosmopolitan retirement community in downtown Seattle.

The members of the Quartet will participate in a media event on May 20 at the Center for Chamber Music, to announce the start of the residency later in the year. The event consists of a short performance by the Quartet, followed by lunch and a Q&A session.

The residency is sponsored by Heidi Charleson, a long-time and steadfast supporter of Seattle Chamber Music Society. The program is inspired by the taxpayer-funded program, Doors Open, a cultural access initiative by King County that aims to make the arts, science and heritage accessible for all residents. It is also made possible by housing support from Skyline Seattle.

"For nearly two decades, arts and local government leaders championed a vision of expanding cultural access for exactly this purpose - to create opportunities for all King County residents to explore, find joy, and forge connections through the arts, sciences, and heritage," said King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, a key architect of the Doors Open cultural access levy. "I am delighted that our efforts are already showing a positive impact, bringing world-class performers like the Balourdet Quartet to King County and making their artistry accessible to audiences throughout our County. This residency perfectly exemplifies what the Doors Open initiative was designed to achieve."

For more information, including updates on all upcoming SCMS performances by the Balourdet Quartet, please visit seattlechambermusic.org.

