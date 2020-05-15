Sarasota Orchestra Receives $50,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Orchestra was awarded a ­­­­­$50,000 Arts Appreciation grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. This grant supports the Orchestra fulfill our mission amid the unprecented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Sarasota Orchestra made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its 2019/2020 season and the Sarasota Music Festival in June. This decision was made in response to the current COVID-19 global pandemic and based on guidance from government and health officials with the intent of supporting the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, volunteers, staff and wider community.

"We are most grateful for this arts appreciation leadership gift from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation during this Covid 19 period. Their leadership transcends our community and this gift is yet another example of how they help transform our community. We are most grateful," said Joseph McKenna, President & CEO, Sarasota Orchestra

As an arts leader in the community, the Sarasota Orchestra's mission is to engage, educate and enrich our community through high-quality, live musical experiences. Grant funds support the presentation of the Sarasota Orchestra's mission, including performances in a variety of formats, from Masterworks to Pops to Chamber Music and Great Escapes, and thrives as the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida.

