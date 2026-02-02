Sarasota Concert Association To Present Pianist Alexander Malofeev In Sarasota Debut

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Concert Association will present pianist Alexander Malofeev in his Sarasota debut on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center. The appearance is part of the association’s Great Performers Series.

Malofeev, who is 23, will perform a program featuring works by Sibelius, Grieg, Prokofiev, Scriabin, and Stravinsky. He gained international recognition in 2014 after winning First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians at the age of 13 and has since appeared with major orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and the RAI National Symphony Orchestra. His collaborators have included conductors Riccardo Chailly, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Charles Dutoit, and Michael Tilson Thomas.

Born in Moscow in October 2001 and now based in Berlin, Malofeev has performed at international festivals including Verbier, La Roque d’Anthéron, Tanglewood, Aspen, and the Celebrity Series of Boston. In addition to his Tchaikovsky Competition win, he has received honors including the Grand Prix at the International Competition for Young Pianists Grand Piano Competition and Best Young Musician of 2017 at the Festival Pianistico Internazionale di Brescia e Bergamo. He recently became an exclusive recording artist with Sony Classical, releasing his debut album in fall 2025.

Single tickets for the March 10 concert start at $35 and are available online at SCAsarasota.org or by calling the SCA Box Office at (941) 966-6161, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The concert is part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s 81st season. Additional Great Performers Series events include the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin on February 16 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, the Danish String Quartet on February 24 at Riverview Performing Arts Center, and Joshua Bell with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields on March 15 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The Sarasota Concert Association is a nonprofit organization presenting world-class classical music through its Great Performers Series, Music Matinees, and special events across the region.