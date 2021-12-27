Sarasota Concert Association Opens 2022 Music Matinee Series

The Sarasota Concert Association will open its 4-concert Music Matinee series on Wednesday, January 12at 12 noon in David Cohen Hall in the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center. Local Sarasota favorite Passerine will charm audiences with their vocal harmonies, original song writing and acoustical string sounds. Passerine presents fresh interpretations of traditional folk and bluegrass music, as well as a repertoire of original songs that range from sweet ballads to the edgier side of contemporary Americana.

Tickets are free but advance registration is required for all Music Matinee concerts. Tickets are available on Sarasota Concert Association's website, www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Box Office at (941) 966-6161. Patrons attending these concerts will be required to follow the health and safety protocol as detailed on the website.

On Wednesday, February 9, violinist Sun-Young Gemma Shin is joined in recital by pianist Avis Romm. Dr. Shin is an internationally known soloist of baroque and modern violin music, and she serves as Concertmaster of the Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota. Avis Romm is an accomplished soloist, chamber musician, and collaborative pianist, performing with internationally renowned soloists, as well as having served as a musical/vocal coach and pianist/conductor with Sarasota Opera.

Sarasota Opera Artists perform on Wednesday, March 16. These young singers are an integral part of the Sarasota Opera season serving as understudies in mainstage productions throughout the season.

The final performance in the 2022 Music Matinee Series is on Wednesday, April 13 featuring the GS Duo. Flutist Angela Galestro and guitarist Jonathan Smith offer their varied repertoire of jazz, classical, Latin American and popular music. Noted for their win at The American Prize Chamber Music Competition, they were the only two-person chamber music ensemble to earn a top prize in that category.

Sarasota Concert Association is excited to welcome audiences back for our 2022 concert season. We are also committed to the health and well-being of our patrons, staff and volunteers. As a participant in Safe Arts Sarasota, a collaboration of Sarasota County's major arts organizations, we have implemented protocols for attending our concerts. Please see our website at www.SCAsarasota.org for more information.

All attendees at Sarasota Concert Association Music Matinee performances must be pre-registered. Attendees can reserve up to two tickets per matinee performance. To reserve your free tickets to one or all of our free Music Matinees please visit www.scasarasota.org/music-matinees/ or call the box office at 941-966-6161

The 2022 Music Matinee Series at a Glance:

Passerine

Wednesday, January 12, 12 noon, David Cohen Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center

With original songwriting and their own inspired arrangements of modern folk, bluegrass and Americana, Passerine offers acoustical string music that draws upon their varied musical influences ranging from Woody Guthrie to the Black Keys and many more in between. Passerine will charm with sweet ballads to the edgier side of contemporary Americana.

Sun-Young Gemma Shin Violin, Avis Romm, Piano

Wednesday, February 9, 12 noon, David Cohen Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center

A performer of both baroque and modern violin as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestra leader, Dr. Shin has been kept busy delighting audiences through live performance and livestream, participating in St. Boniface's Quarantina Series. From San Francisco to Sarasota, Avis Romm performs as a soloist, chamber musician, and collaborative pianist with internationally renowned soloists. She has worked extensively with the Sarasota Opera, both as a musical/vocal coach and pianist/conductor.

Sarasota Opera Artists

Wednesday, March 16, 12 noon, David Cohen Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center

The Sarasota Opera's Studio Artists is a select group of emerging artists who perform in mainstage productions by understudying principal roles and performing supporting roles, gaining valuable experience in the process. With dozens of roles needing understudies each season, the Studio Artists often step in to substitute for an ill or injured principal, sometimes with little notice.

GS Duo

Wednesday, April 13, 12 noon, David Cohen Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center

Featuring a repertoire of classical, jazz, Latin American and contemporary music, flutist Angela Galestro and guitarist Jonathan Smith have been presenting their collaborative musical talents since 2010. The group won second place in The American Prize Chamber Music Competition.