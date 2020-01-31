ROCOCO VARIATIONS to be Performed by House of Time at Hudson View Gardens

The High Baroque is in full bloom in this program of quartets by Vivaldi, Telemann, and Johann Christian Bach with guest flutist Melanie Williams. These conversational pieces are by turns light, airy, fanciful, and virtuosic. Help us finish the season in "style galante" and enjoy the brighter, lighter side of the baroque era.

PROGRAM Quartet in G major from "Tafelmusik" by Georg Philip Telemann Oboe sonata in G minor by Giovanni Batista Platti Concerto RV 98 "Tempesta di Mare" by Antonio Vivaldi Concerto RV 88 "La Pastorella" by Antonio Vivaldi

Get Tickets > https://www.musae.me/houseoftime/experiences/644/rococo-variations?ref=musae




