Premieres & Pairings Present Clarinetist Piercy & Pianist Yoon In Concert

Critically acclaimed clarinetist and hichiriki player Thomas Piercy continues his frequent concerts of premiering music composed for him by composers from around the world. The young composers in this concert come from Iran, France, China, Japan, and Thailand. The May 17th concert at Tenri Cultural Center will present seven premieres of solos and duos composed for clarinet/bass clarinet, hichiriki and piano. Pianist Jiung Yoon joins Mr. Piercy in these premieres as well as performing his own Piano Pairings: "...but I repeat myself..." a program of minimalist/repetivist piano music pairings.

PREMIERES

* Ramin Akhavijou (Iran) "1X - One to the Power of X" for solo clarinet

* Jean-Patrick Besingrand (France) "Izanagi" for solo bass clarinet

* He He (China) Solo for clarinet

* Zhihua Hu (China) "Nine Tone Trio for Two" for clarinet/hichiriki and piano

* Sachie Kobayashi (Japan) "Miniature" for clarinet and piano

* Piyawat Louilarpprasert (Thailand) "3 Tones" for clarinet and tape

* Thanakarn Schofield (Thailand) "Petunia Dance" for clarinet and piano

* World Premiere | Composed for Thomas Piercy

PAIRINGS

Opening, Philip Glass + Ständchen, Franz Schubert, arr. Liszt

Time Curve Preludes: No.14, William Duckworth + Prelude No.6 in N*E*R*D Minor, J.S. Bach

Etude No.6, Philip Glass + Sonata in D Minor, K.141, Domenico Scarlatti

Prelude No.7, from Images, Howard Skempton + Hungarian Peasant Songs, Béla Bartók

Sense Datum, Joungmin Lee + Nocturne No.19 in E minor, Op.72, No.1, Fréderic Chopin

Time Curve Preludes: No.22, William Duckworth + Jazzbo Brown Blues, George Gershwin

TENRI

43 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011

Friday, May 17, 2019. 7pm

http://www.tenri.org/

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets: $25 (General admission); $10 (Students, Senior Citizens)

Reservations or more information: tonadaproductions@gmail.com

Tickets available at the door or at this site: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4210139

Concert website: http://www.tonadaproductions.com/premieres--pairings-piercy--joon.html

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/309947933026366/

http://www.tonadaproductions.com/

Thomas Piercy is a critically acclaimed musician with orchestral, concerto, recital and chamber music appearances throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. He has been described by The New York Times as "Brilliant...playing with refinement and flair...evoking a panache in the contemporary works." A versatile artist defying categorization - performing on the Emmy Award-winning Juno Baby CDs and DVDs; performing with pianist Earl Wild and Frederica von Stade; working with Leonard Bernstein; appearing in a KRS-ONE music video; playing hichiriki in Japan; recording with members of Maroon 5; premiering over 200 works composed for him; performing on Broadway and Off-Broadway, television, radio, and commercial recordings. Studied at the Juilliard School and Mannes School of Music. Clarinet studies with Gervase De Peyer, Dr. Stephen Johnston, Leon Russianoff, and Kalmen Opperman; hichiriki studies with Hitomi Nakamura. Recordings for Albany, Capstone, DGI, Changing Tones, NJST, Tonada Records and more.

More information: http://www.thomaspiercy.com/

Jiung Yoon initially studied in South Korea, where he won the IBACH Music Competition and the National Music Concours Scholarship. He was awarded a scholarship to Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where he studied with Laura Melton. He then went on to complete his doctorate in piano performance at Ohio State University in Columbus, where he studied with Steven Glaser. Jiung Yoon is now in high demand as a soloist, collaborative pianist, coach, and teacher. He has been the official piano collaborator at national and international events sponsored by the International Clarinet Association, the Central Ohio Flute Association, and the National Conference of the Society of Composers, Inc. He has also worked with high-profile guest artists in master classes and recitals -- among them Richard Stoltzman, Stephen Hough, Gilbert Kalish, Carol Wincenc, Margo Garrett and Timothy Myers.













