Pianist Ursula Oppens and Adam Tendler To Perform Anthony Braxton's Composition 95 At Roulette

Pianist Ursula Oppens will appear with noted pianist Adam Tendler in a duo-piano performance at Brooklyn's Roulette Intermedium, Wednesday evening, November 19, 2026 at 8 pm. Ms. Oppens and Mr. Tendler will give a rare performance of Anthony Braxton's Composition 95. This piece was first recorded by Ms. Oppens and the late composer Frederic Rzewski in 1982.

Also featured in this concert is Antony Braxton's Composition 38, performed by saxophonist and composer Darius Jones and multi-media artist Cecilia Lopez. This concert is a cross section of two of Roulette's 2025 series: "The Music of Anthony Braxton," in honor of the composer's 80th birthday year, and "Music for Two Pianos."

Advance tickets of $25 and $20 tickets for students and seniors over 65 are available for purchase on Roulette's event page. In order to purchase student or senior tickets, a valid ID is needed. $30 general admission tickets are also available at the door on the day of the performance. For more information please visit Roulette's website.

Ursula Oppens, a legend among American pianists, is widely admired particularly for her original and perceptive readings of new music, but also for her knowing interpretations of the standard repertoire. No other artist alive today has commissioned and premiered more new works for the piano that have entered the permanent repertoire.

"Titan of the contemporary keyboard, Ursula Oppens is a rarity among artists living today," wrote Adam Sherkin in The Whole Note, September 21, 2021. "She is the stalwart bearer of a mid-century musical torch that apparently burns eternal. How fortunate we are to have such musicians as Oppens still making music with fortitude, passion and tireless faith."

A prolific and critically acclaimed recording artist with five Grammy nominations to her credit, Ms. Oppens is renowned for her cult classic The People United Will Never Be Defeated by the late iconoclastic composer Frederic Rzewski. That 1979 release, for the Vanguard label, marked her first Grammy nomination. In 2016 she put out a new recording of The People United Will Never Be Defeated, also nominated for a Grammy, and earlier Grammy nominations were for Winging It: Piano Music of John Corigliano; Oppens Plays Carter; a recording of the complete piano works of Elliott Carter for Cedille Records (also named a "Best of the Year" selection by The New York Times long-time music critic Allan Kozinn); and Piano Music of Our Time featuring compositions by John Adams, Elliott Carter, Julius Hemphill, and Conlon Nancarrow for the Music and Arts label. Ms. Oppens recently added to her extensive discography by releasing Fantasy: Oppens plays Kaminsky in 2021 for the Cedille label. She also recorded Piano Songs, a collaboration with Meredith Monk, as well as a two-piano CD for Cedille Records devoted to Visions de l'Amen of Oliver Messiaen and Debussy's En blanc et noir performed with pianist Jerome Lowenthal.

During the pandemic, Ms. Oppens has concertized both live and online. In May 2021 she was chosen to re-open the New York City Bargemusic series in person. Performing works by Chopin, Carter, and a newly composed piece entitled Friendship, by Frederic Rzewski, prompted Harry Rolnick of concertonet to review in glowing terms: