Michael Pärt Will Give Pre-Concert Talks at Arvo Pärt’s Music For Strings Performed By Experiential Orchestra

The GRAMMY️-winning Experiential Orchestra (EXO) will continue its 2025-2026 season, titled Origins, running from November 2025 through May 2026. Led by founding Music Director James Blachly, EXO presents four immersive programs this season, each reflecting the origins and mission of the organization – to curate programs that embrace the unique acoustics and characters of each venue, creating a one-of-a-kind listening environment and a new experience of sound. In three performances on Thursday, February 19 and Friday, February 20 at 7:30pm, and on Saturday, February 21 at 3:30pm, EXO and Blachly present Silence and Sound: Arvo Pärt's Music for Strings at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in the intimate St. James Chapel (1047 Amsterdam Ave., NYC), joining the worldwide celebration of the iconic Estonian composer's 90th birthday season. EXO will welcome to these performances Michael Pärt, Arvo Pärt's son and co-founder of the Arvo Pärt Centre in Estonia. Peter Bouteneff, author of Arvo Pärt: Out of Silence, has served as an advisor for these concerts on the Orthodox traditions that underpin several of the works to be performed.

On February 19 and 20 at 6:30pm, Michael Pärt will give pre-concert talks. He will be joined on February 20 by Peter Bouteneff. These talks, which are open ticket buyers, offer a rare opportunity to hear directly from those closest to Pärt's artistic and spiritual legacy before being immersed in the composer's music.

Blachly and EXO bring their deep connection to the music of Pärt, building on their capacity concerts of his music at The Metropolitan Museum's Temple of Dendur in 2021 and at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in 2023. This season, EXO invites listeners to explore the unique acoustics of the largest chapel of the Cathedral, where each note will reflect and reverberate – a meditation in stone, wood, and silence, as well as sound and space.

Blachly has carefully curated this program of music for strings and percussion, which includes some of Pärt's most beloved works – Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten and Vater Unser – as well as the US premieres of his Pärt's Sequentia and Orient & Occident. Pärt composed Sequentia in 2014 for the production Adam's Passion and dedicated the work to Robert Wilson. Orient & Occident was composed in 2000, and is based on the text of Credo, the Nicene Creed in the Church Slavonic language – one of the few religious texts that are the same in the Western and Eastern Church. The program will also include Pärt's Für Lennart in memoriam, Psalom, Silouan's Song, and Da pacem Domine. Pärt's setting of the Lord's Prayer, Vater Unser, will be sung by mezzo soprano Meg Bragle, a leading interpreter of Baroque and Classical repertoire hailed for her “memorable, raw-silk voice” (Toronto Star).

Blachly says, “I chose Sequentia for this program because of the extraordinarily delicate way the percussion interacts with both the strings and silence, and how those sonorities will ring in this space. Orient & Occident is particularly well suited to these concerts because of the ongoing interfaith and ecumenical tradition of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Pärt composed the piece as a way to bridge the Catholic and Orthodox traditions.”

Also this season, on April 10 and 11, 2026, in partnership with the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, EXO presents Music in the Crypt: Out of the Shadows in the rarely accessible Crypt at the Cathedral, featuring music chosen especially for this mysterious and shadowy space. The final event of the season is a reprise of EXO's celebrated collaboration with composer Brad Balliett in his A Field Guide to Imaginary Birds, to be held once again outdoors in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on June 6, 2026.

About Experiential Orchestra:

The GRAMMY️-winning Experiential Orchestra (EXO) brings audiences close to the music by engaging listeners through imaginative, immersive, and interactive concert experiences. Founded by Music Director James Blachly in 2009, EXO's performances and recordings have been described as “strikingly persuasive” by the San Francisco Chronicle and “immaculate” by Musical America, and have been praised for having “luscious tone and poise” by Classics Today.

EXO was founded on collaboration and co-creation, and each curated performance is imbued with a generous spirit of celebration, facilitating the exploration of what Blachly calls, “a new experience of sound” by audiences. The orchestra's performances take place in and outside the concert hall with audiences invited to participate in unorthodox ways. EXO has performed the music of Arvo Pärt in the Temple of Dendur at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, invited audiences to dance during Stravinsky's Rite of Spring and Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker at National Sawdust, enveloped the audience in concerts at Lincoln Center with audience and orchestra members sitting together, and presented Symphonie fantastique and Petrushka with circus choreography at The Muse in Brooklyn.

Recent highlights have included a subscription concert at The Phillips Collection in Washington, DC, an immersive performance of Strauss's Four Last Songs with cellist Andrew Yee and soprano Sarah Brailey, and the New York premiere of Julia Perry's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra with soloist Curtis Stewart. In January 2024, EXO performed Pärt's masterwork Passio at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the concert while reclining on yoga mats. In March 2024, the orchestra co-presented a four-day Julia Perry Centenary Celebration and Festival in New York, coinciding with Perry's 100th birthday that month.

EXO is known for imaginative and groundbreaking programming that frequently advocates for under-celebrated masterpieces and composers. The orchestra's world premiere recording of Dame Ethel Smyth's The Prison (1930) was released on Chandos Records in 2020 to international critical acclaim in The New York Times, Gramophone, The New Yorker, The Guardian, and many other publications. The album won the GRAMMY for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album in 2021 – the first GRAMMY ever awarded for Smyth's music. EXO's world premiere recording of Julia Perry's Violin Concerto, with soloist Curtis Stewart, was released on the Bright Shiny Things label in March 2024 and earned two GRAMMY nominations.