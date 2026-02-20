Cantaloupe Music To Release EVENING LIGHT: RAGA CYCLE I By Michael Harrison And Ina Filip

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cantaloupe Music will release EVENING LIGHT: RAGA CYCLE I on March 20, 2026, marking the spring equinox and the opening chapter of composer/pianist Michael Harrison’s eight-album Raga Cycle series. Each release in the cycle corresponds to a three-hour segment of the day, following the traditional Indian raga time cycle. The first installment is co-composed with Brazilian-born, Québec-based vocalist Ina Filip.

Blending Indian classical ragas with minimalist piano, layered vocals, and electroacoustic textures, the album centers on the ragas Yaman and Bhupali, evoking the atmosphere of early evening. Harrison performs on piano tuned in just intonation, a system he has developed and refined over decades of study bridging North Indian and Western classical traditions. Filip’s vocal writing, grounded in the Dhrupad tradition, unfolds through intricate interplay with the piano.

The album features Elliot Cole on synthesizer, Benoit Rolland on electroacoustics, Mir Naqibul Islam on tabla, and additional contributions from Shawn Mativetsky, Gabriel Cabezas, and Audréanne Filion. The lead single, “Water Jhala,” is available now.

Harrison, Filip, Cole, Islam, and Hansford Rowe will perform selections from EVENING LIGHT live during Bang on a Can’s Long Play Festival in New York, running April 30 through May 3, 2026.

Harrison studied Indian classical music for more than four decades with masters including Pandit Pran Nath and Ustad Mashkoor Ali Khan. His work in just intonation includes the development of the “harmonic piano,” a 24-note-per-octave instrument documented in the Grove Dictionary of Musical Instruments. His recordings have appeared on Cantaloupe, New Amsterdam, and other labels, with projects selected for NPR’s best-of lists and praised by critics including Alex Ross.

Filip trained extensively in Dhrupad under the Gundecha Brothers in India and has developed a compositional practice that integrates modal improvisation, vocal polyphony, and electroacoustic elements. Her projects have been supported by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Canada Council for the Arts.

EVENING LIGHT: RAGA CYCLE I

Michael Harrison and Ina Filip

Cantaloupe Music

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Track Listing

Water Jhala (Raga Yaman) Angelim Tree Evening Light (Raga Yaman) Woven Sky (Raga Yaman) Tarana Counterpoint (Raga Yaman Kalyan) Mahadev (Raga Bhupali) Désancrage

Produced by Elliot Cole and Benoit Rolland.

Engineered and mixed by Louis Morneau in Montreal.

All music composed by Michael Harrison and Ina Filip, except “Désancrage,” composed by Harrison, Filip, and Elliot Cole.

Executive producers are Michael Gordon, David Lang, Kenny Savelson, and Julia Wolfe. Art direction and graphic design are by Noah Scalin/Another Limited Rebellion. Album cover image by Hans Jenny, from Cymatics: A Study of Wave Phenomena and Vibration, used by permission from MacroMedia Publishing.