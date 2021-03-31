Pianist David Korevaar To Perform In-Person with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra

Award-winning pianist David Korevaar will perform with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on April 17th at 2:00PM and 7:30PM at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 West 20th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming. The concert, also live-streamed at 7:30PM, will feature Korevaar performing Beethoven's Concerto No. 5 in E Flat Major, Op. 73 "Emperor". The program will also include Saint-Georges Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11 and Rossini's William Tell Overture under the direction of Music Director Intriligator. On April 18th Korevaar will perform a solo recital at the beautiful Wyoming Hereford Ranch residence. In-person and live-streamed tickets are $47-12 and can be purchased online at www.cheyennesymphony.org or by calling 307 778 8561. Co-Vid protocols will be in effect for all performances.

Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, award-winning pianist David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. His active career includes appearances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester. A passionate and committed collaborator, Korevaar is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet, currently resident at The Academy in Boulder. He is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. Korevaar's most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles is a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio. He returned to the recording studio last year to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip America's concert halls and live concerts remain sparse, Korevaar embraced the virtual recital format. In March, Korevaar set a goal of posting home YouTube recordings of the 32 Beethoven Piano Sonatas in 60 days and 41 days into the project, all 32 were up and running. As he found himself in the position of being able to expand his Beethovenian horizons - learning some new non-Sonata works, and revisiting some old friends, especially among the variations sets, he added a series of the composer's Bagatelles, Variations, the Fantasy and Polonaise. Click here to watch.

As part of the 2020 Virtual Colorado MahlerFest, Korevaar performed Schubert's Piano Sonata in B-flat, D. 960 which can be viewed at: https://mahlerfest.org/mahlerfest-online/korevaar-and-schubert/

More information, including hi-res images of David Korevaar may be found at:

davidkorevaar.com