Pianist David Korevaar Announces Upcoming Events

Learn more about the concert lineup here!

Sep. 16, 2022  

Award winning pianist David Korevaar will perform on Wednesday, September 21 at 7:30pm a presentation for Distinguished Professors and the public at CU Boulder's College of Music's Grusin Hall. The program will introduce two large-scale works by Cécile Chaminade: The Sonata in C Minor, Op. 21 and her Piano Trio No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 11. He will also talk about her career and the trajectory from fame (the first female composer accorded the title of Chevalier in the (1913) the Légion d'Honneur) to obscurity.Korevaar will be joined by Charles Wetherbee, violin, and Meta Weiss, cello. The event is free, no tickets are required, and will also be live streamed.

On September 24, Korevaar will perform the first of 3 mini chamber concerts for the Boulder Chamber Orchestra. This first program will feature Piano Quintets by Elgar and Schumann and take place at the Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Avenue in Boulder. Tickets are $25 and available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=bco

On Saturday October 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm Korevaar will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 "Emperor" with the Broomfield Symphony at the Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Road. Under the direction of David Brussel, the program also includes works of Hector Berlioz. Tickets are $7-$25 and are available at the door or online at www.broomfieldsymphony.org.

David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator and has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Highlights of last summer included performances at the Music in the Mountains Festival where he was in residence, and performances with the Carpe Diem String Quartet at the Snake River Music Festival and The Academy in Boulder. The program featured the modern premiere of the Piano Quintet by the unjustly forgotten Italian impressionist composer, Luigi Perrachio, as well as the Dvorak Piano Quintet. Korevaar discovered the original, unpublished Perrachio manuscript in Turin, Italy; his most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles includes a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of Perrachio's piano music.

Recent performances include an appearance with the Fort Collins Symphony, a pair of solo recitals for the Western Slope (Colorado) Concert Series, a solo performance at the Kawai Piano Gallery Concert Series in Dallas, a recital with baritone Andrew Garland, a solo recital in Houston, TX, as a featured artist at the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, performances with the Takacs Quartet, and appearances with orchestra of the Saint Saens Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor.

Previous performances include concertos with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

Korevaar is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. He is a frequent collaborator with acclaimed violinist Charles Wetherbee, with whom he has recorded numerous albums including Tibor Harsányi's A Hungarian in Paris and an album dedicated to the works of Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, which AllMusic praised as "an important release in the field of 20th century chamber music," and which just won the Iran's Bârbad Award, the Iranian version of a Grammy Award. Their recording of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon was recognized by American Record Guide as "expert, sensitive, and committed performers who bring this forgotten music to vivid life". Following the release of his world premiere recordings of piano music by Lowell Liebermann and Luigi Perrachio, Korevaar returned to the recording studio to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya. In June 2021, Korevaar performed Price's original piano work, Fantasie Nègre No. 4 as part of the Denver Chapter of Music for Food virtual concert.

Of special interest, Korevaar has also concertized and given master classes in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the U.S. State Department's Cultural Envoy program and taught at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul.

