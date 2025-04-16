Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown to be Presented By Chamber Music Society Of Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The outstanding American pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown will return to the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for a concert on Tuesday evening, May 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Alice Tully Hall.

Mr. Brown will perform Brahms's Sonata No. 3 in D Minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 108 with violinist Ben Beilman. Also included in his program is Beethoven's Sonata in D Major for Cello and Piano, Op. 102, No. 2 and Quintet in A minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 84 by Elgar.

Entitled "Elgar's Quintet," this concert is part of the Beethoven Trilogy III: Late Period series and will feature works by Beethoven, Brahms, and Elgar at the end of their composition career. The full program follows:

Ludwig van Beethoven Sonata in D Major for Cello and Piano, Op. 102, No. 2

Johannes Brahms Sonata No. 3 in D Minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 108

Edward Elgar Quintet in A Minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 84

In this concert, Mr. Brown will be joined by colleagues and long-time collaborators pianist Alessio Bax, violinist Richard Lin, violist Milena PÃ¡jaro-van de Stadt, and cellist Paul Watkins. The same program will be repeated on Friday, May 30, 2025, 7:00 p.m. at Bronx's Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture (450 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451).

General admission from $38 to $89 for the May 6th concert is available on Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's event page. For more information please visit pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown's website. The May 30th concert is part of the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Initiative for Music and Community Engagement. Admission is free.

A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Michael Stephen Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, was featured by the Society this season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.

