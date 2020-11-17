The project is designed to encourage people to take up their violins and bring the happiness of music into their homes.

From lockdown, Pavel Sporcl launches 'Play With Pavel' YouTube project Designed to encourage people to take up their violins and bring the happiness of music into their homes, the platinum-selling Czech virtuoso is recording alternate parts of two-violin works so that violinists at home, of any level, can play along

Since the start of the pandemic, star Czech violinist Pavel Sporcl has been tireless in his efforts to keep bringing music in socially-distanced ways to a public feeling battered by these very difficult months. Sporcl is thought to have been the first musician of note to launch a subscription series from his home, the first to play a drive-in concert, the first to play concerts on an island in a lake (with the audience in boats), and he also played several full concerto concerts from his home complete with pre-recorded orchestral accompaniment. Now, with the Czech Republic and other countries back in various stages of lockdown, he has recorded a series of videos for YouTube - two-violin works where fiddlers at home, of all levels, are invited to play the other violin parts.

Introducing the project, Sporcl has written on his Facebook page,

"Dear violinists, colleagues, students and pupils,

The time we are in now is extraordinary for us. There are no concerts or rehearsals, schools are closed, classes are online. We can't hang out and make music together. It is a shame, because playing with other musicians and experiencing music together is one of the most beautiful things in the world. And because I know how difficult the current situation is for all of us, I have prepared the cycle 'Play with Pavel' on my YouTube channel. In each episode I will upload three videos of a selected violin duo. In the first video you will hear one violin part, in the second video you will hear the second, and in the third you will hear both together. There will be some works that are easier, some more difficult, so that both children and more advanced violinists can play with me.

Today I prepared the Sonata for Two Violins in G major by J. M. Leclair...If you are in the mood, I will be very happy if you make me a short video of how we sound together! And I will also be pleased to receive suggestions of other pieces that I can film like this for you. I hope you like my idea and we will all have some beautiful moments while playing together."

