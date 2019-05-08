Pacific Symphony Presents Staged Reading of THE MUSIC MAN

Pacific Symphony expands its semi-staged series of operas with a timeless musical: Meredith Willson's "The Music Man in Concert," which tells the story of a fast-talking con man who has his heart stolen by the town librarian.

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, "The Music Man" is a story to be shared with every generation. Pacific Symphony presents this charming and whimsical show, performed live with a one-of-a-kind, nostalgic score of rousing marches, lush ballads and barbershop quartets, including such perennial favorites as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Til There Was You," "Marian the Librarian" and "Goodnight My Someone."

"The Music Man in Concert" premieres this season with Pacific Symphony and a cast of Broadway stars including Jeremy Stolle ("Phantom of the Opera," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"), Elena Shaddow ("The Visit," "Bridges of Madison County") and Aaron Kaburick ("Billy Elliot," "Something Rotten," "Hello, Dolly!"). With a backdrop of stunning original projections by Sam Geist and Jeffrey A. Margolis and cast of young actors, singers and musicians from Orange County, you'll enjoy the most memorable and heart-warming moments from the classic Broadway production.

"The Music Man in Concert" takes place on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Tickets start at $46. This concert is part of the 2018-19 Pops series that features "music's most enduring favorites backed by the 'Hollywood' sounds of Pacific Symphony," sponsored by The Westin, PBS SoCal and K-Earth 101. To purchase tickets or learn more, please visit our website at PacificSymphony.org, or call our box office at (714) 755-5799.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You