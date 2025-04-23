Overture Center's 2025 Lullaby Project to Release New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center's 2025 Lullaby Project is taking center stage with its captivat­ing melodies. The culmina­tion of months of creativity and collaboration is about to unfold in a new album. The album will be unveiled on Saturday, April 26, when Kids in the Rotunda spotlights the Lullaby Project. Join in at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. at the Rotunda Stage to hear many of the songs.

Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring songs written with local families as part of Overture's Lullaby Project.

This Kids in the Rotunda is part of Remake Learning Days featuring over 1000 in-person and virtual learning events happening now through June 15. Visit remakelearningdays.org for details.

The Lullaby Project uses the creative process of songwriting to help new and expectant parents express their hopes and dreams for the future through music. The project pairs local singer-songwriters, parents and parents-to-be to create personal lullabies for their children, supporting parental health, aiding child development and strengthening the bond between parent and child.

The creative process begins with conversations about the parents' experiences, leading to brainstorming sessions for words and phrases. Melodies are then explored, resulting in a personalized lullaby.

As the longest-serving teaching artist in the program, Laura Lang has witnessed the evolution of the Lullaby Project.

“With over 100 lullabies written over the years, it's been really meaningful to see the incredible range of families impacted by this project,” she says.

When talking about the song writing process, she explains, “Sometimes people have very specific ideas, and other times they don't know where to start. My job is to listen carefully and ask lots of good questions to draw out new ideas.”

The album will be available for streaming or purchase via Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming services on Saturday, April 26. It will also be available on the Overture Center Lullaby Project SoundCloud Page.

