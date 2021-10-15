Out Today: Hania & Dobrawa, Youngest Composers Ever Signed To DG, Release Debut Album Inner Symphonies

Trailblazing composer duo Hania & Dobrawa today releases its much-anticipated debut album Inner Symphonies on Deutsche Grammophon. Polish composer-pianist-singer Hania Rani and composer-cellist Dobrawa Czocher, the two youngest composers ever signed to the label, combine piano, cello, and electronics on a genre-bending, style-defining album of ten works that reflect the closeness of an artistic partnership that has continued to evolve since they first met in their early teens at music school in Gdańsk.

Recorded at Szczecin's Philharmonic Hall in their native Poland, Inner Symphonies is their first full album of original works. It combines multi-layered instrumental and electronic sounds to deliver an emotionally charged, always lyrical, soulful vision of contemporary classical music, taking listeners on a journey from winter to spring, darkness to light, despair to hope. "It really comes from our two very close but very different worlds," explains Hania. "Inner means something little, private, intimate, while the symphonic means something huge. It's a new adventure for us."

Three e-singles released in July (Con Moto) and September (Dunkel, There will be Hope) have already given a taste of the music on the album, and fans were also able to enjoy the duo's standout performance live streamed from DG's Yellow Lounge night at last month's Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg.

Earlier this year, Hania and Dobrawa were the stars of Netflix Poland's promotion campaign for the new thriller Open Your Eyes, built around their haunting composition Dunkel. For this innovative project, the artists were connected to a brain-computer interface while performing, and the collected signals were then translated into 3D simulated animations in real time and projected-back onto the environment. The full video is available to watch here.

Both artists studied at Warsaw's renowned Fryderyk Chopin University of Music and in Germany. Hania went on to score critical acclaim and chart success in Poland and the UK with her solo debut album, while Dobrawa has forged an impressive career as soloist, chamber musician and orchestral cellist.

The duo will take Inner Symphonies on a major European tour this autumn, with dates to come in Paris, London, Dublin, Zurich, Utrecht, Cologne, Karlsruhe, Berlin, Vienna, Prague, Warsaw, Barcelona and Madrid.

Inner Symphonies Tracklist

1. Ouverture

2. Con Moto

3. Whale's Song

4. Scream

5. There Will Be Hope

6. Anima

7. Demons

8. Malasana

9. Dunkel

10. Spring