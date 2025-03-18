Oratorio Society Of New York Concludes 24-25 Season With World Premiere Of ALL SHALL RISE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The renowned Oratorio Society of New York (OSNY), led by Music Director Kent Tritle, concludes its 2024-2025 season with the world premiere of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s All Shall Rise, as well as Mendelssohn’s Lobgesang on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 7:00 pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Moravec and Campbell's All Shall Rise delves into the critical and timely issue of voting rights in the United States. This powerful work is the third collaboration between the acclaimed composer and librettist duo, commissioned by OSNY, after the Grammy-nominated Sanctuary Road and A Nation of Others.

"In my libretto for All Shall Rise, I intersperse speeches and writings by such inspirational figures as Benjamin Franklin, Frederick Douglass, and Mathilde Franziska Anneke with stories of imagined lives that are affected by them,” remarked Mark Campbell. “Paul's music deftly renders the details of these stories and also soars with emotional power as it captures the triumphs in the struggles for human equality.”

Kent Tritle shared, “I am so proud to be conducting the premiere of this timely oratorio. Personally, it speaks powerfully to me at this moment in our nation’s history; a moment when we most need compassion, inclusivity and equity.”

Also on the evening’s program is Felix Mendelssohn’s hymn of praise, Symphony No. 2, Lobgesang, Op. 52.

Joining the Society, Maestro Tritle, and the Orchestra of the Society for this performance are acclaimed soloists Susanna Phillips, soprano, Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano, Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, tenor, and Steven Eddy, baritone.

The Oratorio Society of New York also holds the 48th annual Lyndon Woodside Oratorio-Solo Competition Finals Concert on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:30 pm at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Since 1977 the Society has hosted a solo competition to encourage the art of oratorio singing and to give young singers an opportunity to advance their careers. International in scope, it is the only competition dedicated solely to the art of oratorio singing.

