Online, Pre-Recorded Auditions Being Accepted For PYO's Music Institute's 2021-2022 Season

For the upcoming 2021-2022 season, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute will be accepting virtual auditions through an online portal available at www.pyomusic.org.

Launched due to the pandemic, last year was the first time the institution completed their audition process online. PYO Music Institute began accepting auditions for all ensembles on April 23, 2021. Those who apply by the first priority deadline of May 14, 2021 will receive their results by May 21, and a second priority deadline is set for May 28. Auditions will then be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the summer. For details and more information, please visit https://app.getacceptd.com/pyo.

Maestro Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of PYO Music Institute, talked about the success of virtual auditions and said, "We were all thrilled to have such a great response when we first introduced pre-recorded online auditions last year due to the pandemic. Last year was a learning experience for everyone, and we look forward to this year. Auditions are such an important part of a music student's experience and an artist's experience throughout his career. Learning how to handle auditions is another benefit of being a participant." The Maestro added, "In addition, we were thrilled to receive such positive feedback from parents, students, and teachers alike."

PYO Music Institute is one of the oldest and most respected orchestra programs in the nation. Music students, age 6 to 21, are invited to participate in one of PYO Music Institute's five, large ensemble programs. The students will experience music education and performance at the highest levels and will receive superior technical, musical, performance, and life skills instruction through six program divisions. Student training goes beyond music as their education provides the potential for them to become tomorrow's leaders, both on and off the stage, while developing responsibility, discipline, and character skills that promote future success.

The five ensemble programs that accept online auditions are:

The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, which features 100 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 15-21.

Young musicians 13-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who is Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra.

Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their introduction to large orchestral playing, featuring students 11-17 years old.

Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute of Music Dean, Paul Bryan, is an all-brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists.

Prysm Strings and Prysm Strings Young Artists ensembles provide string large ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians aged 6-14. The Director and Conductor of Prysm Strings is Gloria dePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Conductor of Prysm Strings Young Artists is Andrea Weber.

The audition process is the first step in joining one of the ensembles. With the guidance from their private studio and/or school music teacher, students are encouraged to review the required scales and excerpts and to select the appropriate set that will best demonstrate their current level of technical and musical ability. Students will be placed in the appropriate orchestra program based on their submitted audition materials, as well as prior orchestra experience. Respective program and audition information links for all program divisions are posted below. Financial aid is available for qualified families.

Additional instructions and details about how to submit audition applications online is available online at https://app.getacceptd.com/pyo.