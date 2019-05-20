New Work For Violin And Piano By Peri Mauer To Premiere Today

Peri Mauer's new piece for violin and piano will receive its first performance Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 7:00pm, at National Opera Center, Marc A. Scorca Hall, 330 7th Ave., NY, NY in a program of new music for violin, cello, piano and electronics presented by the New York Composers Circle It will be performed by violinist Esther Noh and pianist Geoffrey Burleson. Composed in 2019, a Violin and a Piano is in two contrasting movements.

Also on the program are works by Roger Blanc, Frederick Boyle, Max Duykers,Jason Elkin, Scott D. Miller, Dary John Mizelle, and Craig Slon.

General admission is $20 and students are free. A reception will follow the concert.

http://newyorkcomposerscircle.org



Native New Yorker PERI MAUER has written works for solo instruments, chamber ensembles, orchestra, and theater. Her music has received performances in Bargemusic's Here and Now Winter and Labor Day Festivals, Women Composers Festival of Hartford, Great Noise Ensemble, Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music in Bowdoin, ME, Concrete Timbre New Music Series, Music With A View Festival at the Flea Theater for which she also served as cellist and conductor, Composers Concordance Composers Play Composers Festival, New York Composers Circle New Music Concert Series, among many others. She is the recipient of multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, commissions to write orchestral works for the New York Repertory Orchestra, Jackson Heights Orchestra, and LaGuardia High School Symphonic Band, and was honored to be a featured composer in the 2017 Composers Now Festival. She holds degrees from Manhattan School of Music, Bard College, and LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (the "Fame" school). Scholastic awards include a National Collegiate Music Prize and membership into Pi Kappa Lambda, the National Honor Society of Music. Upcoming concerts include performances of her chamber music in Celebrate Bard, to be held at Bard College during the 2019-2020 academic year.Also a professional cellist, she has performed with such groups as American Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, Encompass New Opera Theater, Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, Hudson Valley Philharmonic, Darmstadt Ensemble at (le) poisson rouge, Chelsea Symphony, NYU Contemporary Players, etc., and can be seen playing cello in the Golden Globe and Creative Arts Emmy Award winning Amazon TV series Mozart in the Jungle. https://www.reverbnation.com/perimauer





