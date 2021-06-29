Music Director Lawrence Golan's Tenure Extended 5 Years

American conductor Lawrence Golan and the York Symphony Orchestra (YSO) have signed a 5-year contract renewing his commitment to the 88-year-old organization. The internationally noted conductor has led the Pennsylvania orchestra since fall of 2014. He has been instrumental in dramatically raising the artistic level of the orchestra, tripling the size of the audience and bringing in record amounts of donations and sponsorships.

Having served as Music Director since the 2014-15 season, the contract, which goes through the 2024-25 season, extends Golan's tenure to 11 years, and ensures that he will oversee the musical legacy of the symphony through its 90th anniversary and beyond. This is the second renewal for Golan, who previously extended his relationship with the YSO in 2016.

Board of Directors President Lynda Randall, in making the announcement, stated, "The YSO Board of Directors is thrilled that Maestro Lawrence Golan will continue to serve as the YSO Music Director. Lawrence is internationally renowned for his transformational leadership, innovating programming, and inspired conducting. The York community will continue to be enriched by his passionate advocacy for music education and his energetic outreach to developing new audiences."

"Maestro Golan is one of the most well-rounded Music Directors in the orchestra business," said YSO Executive Director Michael Reichman. "Not only is he a consummate musician, but he is dedicated to every aspect of the organization by attending multiple committee meetings, reviewing budgets, and stewarding donors & sponsors of every level. We are excited for the future and grateful to be sharing it with Maestro Golan."

"It has been a real honor working with the musicians, staff and board of the York Symphony Orchestra as we, in a true team effort, have taken the organization on a wonderful journey," said Maestro Golan. "I look forward to several more years of working together as we aim for even greater heights."

Golan's goals for the orchestra over the next five years include selling out every concert, having a broader cross-section of the community represented throughout the organization and in the audience, continuing to raise musician salaries, and revamping and strengthening the orchestra's already impressive educational offerings.