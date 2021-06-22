Sarasota Orchestra Presents HARMONY GALLERY 2021-2022

Sarasota Orchestra invites artists to submit applications to exhibit their artwork during the 2021-2022 season in the Orchestra's Harmony Gallery, located in the atrium of the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center.

The deadline to apply is September 30, and juried decisions will be announced by October 15. The application process is open to all Sarasota, Manatee or Charlotte county artists. Two-dimensional works in any medium, excluding installation, video, performance or audio, will be considered. Interested artists should submit a completed application, along with 10 - 15 digital samples of their most recent work or a link to an online portfolio site.

The exhibit space is a public forum that frequently hosts children, so subject matter deemed inappropriate for minors may be rejected. The Sarasota Orchestra Art Committee has sole discretion for selecting and approving work presented for hanging.

Applications are available at https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/docs/2021-2022-harmony-gallery-artist-application.pdf. Submit completed application and artwork to Pam Fendt at PFendt@SarasotaOrchestra.org. Please, no phone calls.

The Orchestra will host artist receptions for each exhibition in the atrium of the Symphony Center, and 25% of the proceeds from the sale of Harmony Gallery artwork will be donated to the Orchestra. During the Orchestra season, the gallery is free and open to the public during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and during concerts that take place at Holley Hall in the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center. All Orchestra operations are subject to current health and safety guidelines.

For more information, visit: http://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/about/community/harmony-gallery.