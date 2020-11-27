Maria Schneider Orchestra Streams Virtual Concert This Weekend

The Maria Schneider Orchestra premieres some never-before-seen videos from their 2019 Jazz Standard Thanksgiving run along with recording footage from their latest album Data Lords.

For the first time ever, Maria and several members of her Orchestra will reunite for some post-Thanksgiving camaraderie. Tune in Friday, November 27th at 7:30 p.m. EST

via www.mariaschneider.com or on Facebook. Streamable at your leisure through Monday, November 30th at 12 noon EST.

"We are heart-broken to miss our annual Thanksgiving the Jazz Standard," says Schneider. "So this year we are coming to you, with never-before-seen videos and more. Before you tune in, to bring in the smells and tastes of the room, perhaps order out a little barbecue (Blue Smoke is my favorite!), turn the lights down low, light a candle, and let us transport you, first to the Jazz Standard with a videos from our July & Nov. 2019 performances. Marie Le Claire is also editing her fabulous never-seen video (outtakes from our new recording Data Lords) to bring you inside of our recording session. At the end, you'll see the band reunite on Zoom to talk about music, life, to laugh or cry, and to tell you how much we miss you!"

From Nov. 27th-30th, 35% of all sales of recordings and downloads at www.mariaschneider.com will go to the musicians in the band, and 100% of "Additional Support" given at point of purchase will go to the musicians.

