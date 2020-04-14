League Launches Symphony Spot, Online Source For Orchestra Streaming and Educational Content

As concert halls across the country go dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, orchestras have given hope and solace to a quarantined public by making an unprecedented number of online performances and educational resources available free of charge. The League of American Orchestras has now created Symphony Spot (symphonyspot.org), a one-stop hub of orchestra livestreams, videos, and digital learning events from more than 100 members and friends of the League.

"During this uncertain time, we've seen firsthand the value and connection orchestras bring to the public," commented League President and CEO Jesse Rosen. "Orchestras of all sizes are continuing to serve their communities throughout this crisis, whether through streaming musicians' live performances from home, by offering archival audio and video performances online, or by providing parents, students, and teachers with valuable educational resources. We're proud to present this one-stop resource in order to highlight the inspirational music reverberating across the country."

The League's new Symphony Spot serves as a hub of member orchestras' essential content, giving teachers, journalists, bloggers, and the general public a one-stop landing place to explore.

From a performance of Beethoven's 9th Symphony by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Bedtime with Bach video series; and the Boston Symphony Orchestra's BSO Homeschool initiative featuring lesson plans, instrument demonstrations, and virtual lessons, and to cutting-edge new music offered by American Composers Orchestra, you'll find content from more than 100 orchestras, venues, and soloists. And the site grows daily.

Music inspires us, strengthens us, and brings us together; please consider a donation to your local orchestra in these difficult times.





