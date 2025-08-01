Kirsten Agresta Copely Releases New Album KURUVINDA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway harpist and composer Kirsten Agresta Copely is releasing her new album KURUVINDA on August 1. The album follows her GRAMMY-nominated New Age project Aquamarine and reunites the acclaimed creative team behind it.

With the guiding sentiment, “We are all imperfect gems,” KURUVINDA explores dualities of shadow and light, celebrating inner beauty and the power of authenticity. “This album emerged from deep introspection,” Copely shared, “while reflecting on the quiet power of authenticity over perfection. KURUVINDA honors the tender places that we try to hide, and allows a space where flaws are not only accepted, but rendered beautiful.” Utilizing the full expressive range of the harp, from thunderous low-end to delicate whispers, Copely crafts rich soundscapes evoking compassion, revelation, and emotional clarity.

The Aquamarine team returns in full: producers Mia Moravis (Tony-nominated for Jagged Little Pill) and Marc Copely (Shucked, The Notebook)—who also mixed the album—are joined by recording engineer Angie Teo (In The Heights, Be More Chill). Guest artists include cellist Dave Eggar, violist Jessica Meyer, and clarinetist Ismail Lumanovski.

Copely's career spans over a dozen Broadway productions, including principal harpist roles in Paradise Square and Wonderland. She has performed for heads of state, appeared on international stages, and collaborated with leading artists across genres. She is also an educator, having taught at Vanderbilt University's Blair School of Music and Sarah Lawrence College.