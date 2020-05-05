Juan María Solare Releases New Album, 'Numbered Places'

The music album "Numbered Places" (neo-classical piano music) was released on May 1, 2020, in Spotify, Apple Music, AmazonMusic and nearly all other Digital Streaming Platforms - through the label Bliss Recordings (London).

Pianist and composer of all 11 tracks is Juan María Solare, born in Argentina and based in Germany.

The cycle "Numbered Places" starts from a simple idea: piece nr. 1 would have a title that begins with the word One, piece nr. 2 a title that begins with the word Two and so on up to an arbitrary number (in this case, eleven).

For everything to have more cohesion, English names of different places or regions in either USA or (mainly) UK were used.

In its own way, Numbered Places is therefore a conceptual album - already from the point of view of titles.

Also musically, this world of sound has cohesion: instrumental piano music, neoclassical aesthetics (a somewhat broad concept that encompasses composers such as Erik Satie or Ludovico Einaudi), and a certain simplicity in its surface.

Incidentally, the piece 'Three Bridges' (third of "Numbered Places" and already released as a single in January) has already reached over a million listeners and 3 million streams on Spotify.

Here is the album on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2xuIB2wm5XGe136J8SJspF

This link leads to the album on different platforms: https://frtyfve.lnk.to/NumberedPlaces





