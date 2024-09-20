Japanese Pianist And Composer Hayato Sumino To Release Debut Album HUMAN UNIVERSE On Sony Classical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Classical has announced the upcoming album release of Human Universe by extraordinary young New York-based Japanese pianist and composer and social media sensation, Hayato Sumino (aka ‘Cateen’), set for release on November 1, 2024 and available for preorder now. New single, Nocturne II - After Dawn, is out today – listen here. Accompanying the release of today’s single is a new music video – watch here.

Sumino is an exceptional artistic phenomenon: Known as ‘Cateen’, he has garnered over 1.5 million followers globally across his social platforms and amassed nearly 200 million views on YouTube to date. His participation at the 2021 International Chopin competition, where he reached the semifinals, caused a sensation and gained over 8.5M views on YouTube. In April 2024, he made a spectacular Royal Albert Hall debut with his performance of Gershwin's “Rhapsody in Blue” capturing the spotlight both online and in the concert hall.

Human Universe showcases Sumino’s multi-faceted gifts in a diverse selection of works that run the gamut from Bach, Handel, Purcell, Chopin, Fauré and Debussy to iconic film composers like Hans Zimmer and Ryuichi Sakamoto as well as Sumino’s own compositions and arrangements. The recording highlights his distinctive style, seamlessly merging his refined classical technique with the discerning ear of an arranger and exceptional improvisational talent.

A prodigious composer, Hayato Sumino possesses a unique and captivating style that effortlessly combines his diverse musical interests, ranging from classical and jazz to film music, post-classical, and electronica. He is also much in-demand for film and TV scores in Japan and is rapidly gaining a place as one of the leading members of the next generation of musicians for whom genre borders are simply no obstacle.

Hayato Sumino – Human Universe

Release Date: November 1, 2024

TRACKLIST:

1 Sumino – Human Universe

2 J.S. Bach - Jesus, Joy Of Man's Desiring

3 Purcell - Ground

4 Fauré - In Paradisum

5 Sumino - Nocturne I - Pre Rain

6 Sumino - Nocturne II - After Dawn

7 Sumino - Nocturne III - Once in a Blue Moon

8 Ravel - Pavane pour une infante défunte

9 Chopin - Nocturne No. 13 in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1

10 Sumino - Recollection

11 Debussy - Clair de Lune

12 Sakamoto - Solari

13 Zimmer - Day One (From "Interstellar")

14 Sumino - New Birth

15 Ravel - Boléro

16 Sumino - 7 Variations on Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

