Hungarian Orchestra Conductor Invents Mask to Enhance Music

The mask is designed to improve acoustics of the music for those attending concerts.

Hungarian orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer has invented a music-enhancing face mask, Reuters reports.

Fischer has created a mask that features two plastic cups shaped like palms that are attached to the strings. They are designed to fit around the wearer's ears, and improve acoustics of the music for those attending concerts.

"I got to this idea that it should look like a hand because when we put our hands here..." Fischer said, cupping his palms around his ears, "... we always understand the other person easier, we hear the consonants, and the music sounds much more beautiful."

Dozens of concertgoers were wearing the mask at Friday's Budapest Festival Orchestra performance.

The mask costs 8,000 forints ($27) if ordered through the orchestra's website, and comes in glittery and black and white versions.

Read more on Reuters.

