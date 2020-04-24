Hudson Festival Orchestra Cancels 'Hudson in Concert: A Community Celebration'

The Hudson Festival Orchestra has announced the cancellation of its upcoming performance, Hudson in Concert: A Community Celebration. The performance was set for August 1 at the Henry Hudson Riverfront Park. HFO is planning to hold the event in summer 2021.

"We are very disappointed to postpone our inaugural concert, but it is the right thing to do given coronavirus concerns," HFO Board President Gary Sheffer told Hudson Valley 360. "The concept of a musical performance that celebrates Hudson's culture has been well received by the community. We will try again next year."

HFO Artistic Director Gwen Gould said, "The Hudson Festival Orchestra will go on. Our board wants to thank everyone who supported our vision for a fun summer night on the banks of the Hudson. Our goal now is to make that vision a reality in 2021."

For information on the HFO, visit www.hudsonfestivalorchestra.org.





