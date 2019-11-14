Hershey Community Chorus Announces Christmas Concerts

The Hershey Community Chorus will be performing its Christmas concerts, "Now Is the Caroling Season" on Friday evening, December 13, 2019, at 7:00 PM, in The Hershey Story, 63 W. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey.

A second concert will be performed on Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM, in the Sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 W. Main Street, Hummelstown.

This concert represents the 1954 Fred Waring program and will feature many familiar music selections. In addition, the Chorus will perform a piece from "Amahl and the Night Visitors," which will include high school students as the voices of the three Kings.

This is the first concert under the direction of Matthew Dickinson, the newly appointed Music Director of the Hershey Community Chorus.

Admission is $18.00 for adults, $15.00 for seniors and students 6 - 12 years old. Children 5 and under accompanied by an adult are free. Tickets are available from any Chorus member, by emailing request to info@HersheyCommunityChorus.org or calling (717) 508-4400.





