Heresy Records Releases THE RICHTER SCALE REMIXES

The EP is a collaboration between classical & techno artists Khan of Finland, German composer Boris Bergmann & Chinese pianist Ji Liu.

Apr. 09, 2023  

Following a 4 ½ year Covid delay, Dublin-based Heresy Records (www.heresyrecords.com) has released The Richter Scale Remixes, a 4-track digital EP by Berlin-based techno producer, Khan of Finland, German composer, Boris Bergmann and Chinese pianist, Ji Liu.

In the Richter Scale Remixes, renowned Berlin-based Techno producer, musician, DJ and visual artist, Khan of Finland, radically reimagines movements from a contemporary classical piano composition fusing these works with a fresh, compelling energy and musical language. The Richter Scale Remixes retain the elemental essence of the original piano composition, of The Richter Scale, while adding an original sonic dimension, providing new orchestrations which instill them with elements of elegiac ambient sounds, plangent and driving percussion and a plethora of other electronic sonic states, moods and emotions. The Richter Scale Remixes recontextualizes a work intended to be performed in a concert hall for alternative listening and dance venues.

The Richter Scale Remixes is the third of three releases by Heresy Records of The Richter Project. The Richter Project is centered on the recently released recording (3rd February 2023) of Boris Bergmann's, The Richter Scale, an 11- movement hour long contemporary classical piano composition performed by Steinway Artist, Ji Liu. The Richter Scale was written for the Steinway Spirio/r, the world's most advanced player piano. The work features several movements composed for four hands. These are performed and programmed (on the Spirio) by Ji Liu who plays with - and against himself - in a stunning colloquy between man and machine.

The Richter Scale is a programmatic composition that engages with the theme of subterranean seismic eruption as a broader reflection of cultural, political, social, medical, and emotional states of trauma, upheaval, and resolution.

The Richter Scale Remixes are available on all leading digital platforms including Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, YouTube Music, deezer, etc.

Listen to the album here:

https://HeresyRecs.lnk.to/RichterScaleRemixes

http://surl.li/gezdq

The Richter Scale Remixes - Track Listing

1 Seismograph (Khan of Finland Remix)
2 Richter the Poet (Khan of Finland Aftershock Mix)
3 To the Beloved Ones (Khan of Finland Aftershock Mix)
4 How to Dance Out an Earthquake (Khan of Finland Remix)

The Story of The Richter Project

The Richter Scale Remixes and The Richter Scale Premixes (4 track EP, released by Heresy Records in January 2023) are collaborations between Composer, Boris Bergmann, Pianist, Ji Liu and Techno Musician/Producer, Khan of Finland. The Premixes are techno electronic orchestrations of movements from Bergmann's piano composition, The Richter Scale.

During the pandemic lockdown it was not possible to record The Richter Scale in a studio, nor on the Spirio/r player piano. Therefore Khan, Boris and Ji worked together remotely to create the Premixes and the Remixes. Ji recorded some of the two-handed movements - and the four-handed movements - from The Richter Scale in his home in London and sent them to Khan who created remixes of these movements. Since some of these "remixes" were created prior to the official recording of The Richter Scale (which is the source material), they were titled Premixes - in other words - they are remixes that were created before the tracks they were remixed from were officially recorded and released.

The team for Heresy Records' release of The Richter Scale Remixes EP is comprised of highly respected artists in their field, including, Khan of Finland (http://www.khanoffinland.com), Composer Boris Bergmann, (boris-bergmann.eu/en/home), Pianist Ji Liu (https://jiliu-ml.org/) and Executive Producer Eric Fraad (www.heresyrecords.com). Original artwork for The Richter Project was created by the celebrated Frankfort design studio, SchultzSchultz, director, Ole Schulte (https://www.schultzschultz.com).



Vancouver's renowned musica intima will close its 30th season with  (re)birth, a meditative concert featuring songs inspired by the ripe imagery of nature, spring, and growth that both acknowledges the ensemble's past and celebrates its exciting future with performances on Friday, April 28 at Heritage Hall and Saturday, April 29 at Christ Church Cathedral. 
The Rite of Spring – Spectre d'un songe, due out May 19, 2023 via Pyroclastic Records,
Award-winning classical Pianist Jeeyoon Kim returns to Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on June 7, 2023 at 8 pm with her new performance project 시음 /si-úm/ (pronounced shee-oom).
The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto, continues to evolve to the beat of the music it showcases.

April 9, 2023

April 7, 2023

April 5, 2023

April 3, 2023

April 2, 2023

