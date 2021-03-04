Great Music In A Great Space Presents Bach's Musical Masterpiece St. John Passion At St. John The Divine

Great Music in a Great Space, the premier concert series at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, will present a virtual performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St. John Passion on Monday, March 29th at 7pm.

The St. John Passion has become a signature production of the Cathedral Choir and the instrumentalists of Ensemble 1047, under the baton of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music. During this time of quarantine, musical expression reminds us that while we may be alone, we are also part of a larger community.

The message of Jesus' sorrow and humankind's redemption, told through Bach's music, is all the more pertinent in these circumstances. Joining the Cathedral Choir and Ensemble 1047 are soloists Andrew Fuchs, Joseph Beutel, Amy Justman, Kirsten Sollek, Lawrence Jones, and Peter Stewart.

Tickets are $20 per individual and $50 per household. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit this page.

Ticket holders will receive a private link to access the performance, which can be streamed beginning at 7 pm on March 29. The performance will be available to watch on demand until April 28, 2021 through this same link. Tickets may be purchased from now through April 28. For questions about ticketing, please email reservations@stjohndivine.org. For questions regarding music, please email music@stjohndivine.org.