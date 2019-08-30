Grand Teton Music Festival Closes 58th Summer Season With Record-Setting Attendance

The Grand Teton Music Festival's 58th summer season concluded with two sold-out performances of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, performed by the incomparable Augustin Hadelich. A fitting end to the season celebration of nature, the programs also featured Lyadov's The Enchanted Lake.

Throughout the seven-week summer season, GTMF welcomed more than 200 orchestral musicians-representing 64 orchestras and 47 institutions of higher learning-to present 56 events in Jackson Hole. The Telegraph cited GTMF as one of "the best music holidays in 2019" and BBC Music Magazine named GTMF's performances of Shostakovich's Piano Concerto as one of the "finest concerts in North America" in the month of August.

Total Festival attendance exceeded 16,000 for the second consecutive year. The newly added Haberfeld Chamber Music Series at St. John's Episcopal Church sold out for all six weeks in addition to the nine sold-out events in Walk Festival Hall. The Hartley Family Concert series reached more than one thousand kids of all ages for the second consecutive year. There were a number of memorable moments including the season-opening performances of Carmina Burana and its epic opening, saxophonist Branford Marsalis' improvised encores, and Kristin Chenoweth's engaging and heartfelt Wyoming debut.

The 2019 Gala presentations of Carmina Burana earned more than $100,000, and the Salon Series events, which took place in elegant Jackson Hole homes and featured pianist Yefim Bronfman and cellist Alisa Weilerstein, were successful summer fundraisers for the Festival as well. Ticket sales only account for approximately 15% of revenues so support from special events and individual contributions are critical to achieving fundraising goals.

"Each season, I wonder how it could possibly be better than the last. Then the 200 orchestral musicians and visiting guest artists raise the bar with their exhilarating performances. It's simply amazing and the Jackson Hole audience is there each and every week. On behalf of the organization, I am grateful to everyone involved in the record-setting 58th season."

Great music continues this fall with free community concerts highlighting regional musical talent. Concerts are presented the second Friday of each month at St. John's Episcopal Church in Jackson. The series opens in October with the Monarch Piano Trio. The Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD series also opens in October (occurring on the second Thursday of each month) with Rossini's The Barber of Seville. The Met: Live in HD broadcasts are presented at Jackson Hole Twin Cinema.

Mark your calendars for the start of the 59th Summer Season on July 3, 2020. Single tickets will be available on March 2, 2020.

This summer marks the end of esteemed chairperson Allan Tessler's tenure. Mr. Tessler served many terms as both Director and Chair between 1997 and 2019, spearheading initiatives such as the Jackson Hole Wine Auction and the Music Director search that brought Donald Runnicles to the Festival.

At the Festival's Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors on August 16, 2019, Christine Hartley was elected to succeed Mr. Tessler as Board Chair. Martha Birkett, David Donovan, Gary Harvey, and Matt Lusins were elected to the Board of Directors. GTMF extends its heartfelt gratitude to John Whitmore, Gary Silberberg, and Pam Niner who retired after years of dedicated service and leadership to the Festival. In recognition of their many achievements as Board Chairs, Allan Tessler and Sylvia Neil were elected to the honorary position of Lifetime Directors.





