​Gold Coast Jazz Society Announces Upcoming Concerts

It's time to plan your Concert Season with the Gold Coast Jazz Society! Our 2022-2023 musicians promise to enchant and uplift with a fabulous array of incredible, classical jazz that is innovative and creative; some straight-ahead, some variations of old favorites; and some modern interpretations, conducted by a cast of international artists and outstanding local musicians. All concerts will be presented at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and begin at 7:45pm.



The jazz concert series includes seven concerts. Full season subscriptions are available for $280 (Member Price) - $315 per person; and Jazz Trio subscriptions (3 concerts of your choice) are available for $129 (Member price) - $150. If you become a member of Gold Coast Jazz, you'll get the significant discount on a full subscription or jazz trio subscription.

Single tickets for each concert are now available for $65 plus applicable fees and can be purchased online at www.browardcenter.org or through Ticketmaster at 954.462.0222. For subscription information and to become a member, go to www.goldcoastjazz.org.

Student and teacher tickets are $15 with valid ID. A discount for groups of ten or more is also available.