Gemma New Announces Season Highlights Including Titles In Dallas, Hamilton And New Zealand

Acclaimed conductor Gemma New announces her global 2022-2023 season, featuring performances throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, Sweden, and Switzerland. The 2022/23 season will mark New's eighth season as Music Director of Canada's Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and her fourth season as Principal Guest Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. 2022 also marks New's inaugural season as Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor of New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in the orchestra's 75th anniversary season.

New's 2022/23 season sees her returning to the Toronto Symphony, New World Symphony, and New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, as well as making debuts with the Houston Symphony and Melbourne Symphony in Australia. She also leads the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Orchestre National de Lyon, Berner Symphonieorchester, Gävle Symphony, Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine, Orchestra della Toscana, RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, and Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg at Mozartwoche. Equally at home leading opera, New returns to St. Louis, Missouri to lead the Opera Theatre of St. Louis production of Susannah.

New leads the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's 75th Jubilee Celebration Concert on September 9, 2022 in a program of orchestral favorites by composers such as Rossini, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Ravel. New will also lead the 2022 Winter Festival with Hilary Hahn and Paul Lewis, Mozart's Requiem with Voices New Zealand, and contemporary works by New Zealand composers John Psathas, John Rimmer, Tabea Squire, and Anthony Ritchie in the orchestra's 75th anniversary season.

On September 15, 16, and 17, 2022, New leads the Dallas Symphony Orchestra as Principal Guest Conductor in Angélica Negrón, Rachmaninoff, and Holst. This season, she also conducts a New Year's Eve concert of Viennese waltzes and a program of Borodin, Stravinsky, and the world premiere of Katherine Balch's Cello Concerto with soloist Zlatomir Fung on April 20, 21, 22, 2023. New extended her contract with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through this season, expressing, "I am grateful to continue this position with the DSO, and thrilled that we are returning to full orchestra performances. It has been a joy getting to know these incredible musicians, and I am looking forward to more time working together at the Meyerson."

New leads Canada's Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra opening night as Music Director on September 24, 2022, performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with Daniel Hsu and the world premiere of Abigail Richardson-Schulte's The Path Illuminates. She also leads "Intimate & Immersive" programs on October 28, 2022 and May 4, 2023; The Spirit Horse Returns on October 30, and in three holiday performances including Handel's Messiah with the Bach Elgar Choir on December 16, 17, and 18, 2022.

On September 29, October 1, and 2, 2022, New returns to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn, Samy Moussa's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra "Adrano" and Chausson's Poeme with soloist Kerson Leong, and Saint-Saëns' Symphony No. 3 "Organ Symphony" with Jean-Willy Kunz.

In the United Kingdom, this season New leads the Royal Northern Sinfonia in Gateshead and Kendal on October 21 and 22, 2022 and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London's Cadogan Hall on October 25, 2022 in Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, and Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 2 with Alena Baeva. She helms the Royal Scottish National Orchestra on March 3 in Edinburgh and on March 4, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland in a program of Ligeti, Gershwin, Milhaud, Mussorgsky, and Glazunov's Concerto for Alto Saxophone & Strings with soloist Jess Gillam.

Back in Texas, New makes her debut with the Houston Symphony on November 11, 12, and 13, 2022 in works by Alissa Firsova, Holst, and Elgar's Cello Concerto with Camille Thomas. Additional high profile engagements in the United States this season include a return to Florida's New World Symphony on January 21 and 22 , 2023 in a program of Valerie Coleman, Tchaikovsky, and Barber's Cello Concerto with Alisa Weilerstein; returning to lead the New Jersey Symphony in Newark, Red Bank, and Morristown on April 27, 29, 30, 2023; and conducting Susannah in her debut at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis from June 10-24, 2023.

On November 24 and 25, 2022, New makes her debut with Australia's Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Salina Fisher's Rainphase, Gershwin's Concerto in F with Australian pianist Simon Tedeschi, and Copland.

Additional European engagements include a January 11, 2023 performance with the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and pianist Khatia Buniatishvili and leading the Gävle Symphony in Sweden on January 26, 2023. She conducts the final concert of Austria's Mozartwoche Salzburg 2023, a program of Mozart and Salieri with mezzo-soprano Maria Kataeva and pianist Robert Levin, on February 5, 2023 and the Berner Symphonieorchester in Switzerland on February 16 and 17, 2023. In Florence, Italy, New leads the Orchestra Della Toscana on March 16, 2023 in Beethoven's Overture to Egmont Op. 84, Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 Op. 90 "Italiana," and Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 2 with Alessio Bax. On March 24, 2023, she conducts the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra in Dublin, Ireland and on April 14, 2023, the Orchestre National de Lyon in France.

Gemma New 2022-2023 Season Calendar

September 9, 2022

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra 75th Jubilee

Wellington, New Zealand

Link: www.nzso.co.nz/concerts-and-tickets/season-2022/jubilee/?location=&experience=

September 15, 16, 17, 2022

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas, Texas

Link: www.dallassymphony.org/productions/holsts-the-planets/

September 24, 2022

Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra

Hamilton, Canada

Link: www.hpo.org/event/gemma-conducts-rachmaninoff/

September 29, October 1, 2, 2022

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Toronto, Canada

Link: www.tso.ca/concerts-and-events/events/saint-saens-organ-symphony

October 21, 22, 2022

Royal Northern Sinfonia

Gateshead, Kendal, United Kingdom

Link: www.sagegateshead.com/whats-on/rns-glittering-20th-century

October 25, 2022

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

London, United Kingdom

Link: www.rpo.co.uk/whats-on/eventdetail/1795/82%7C83/shostakovich-and-tchaikovsky

October 28, 30, 2022

Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra

Hamilton, Canada

Link (Oct. 28): www.hpo.org/event/intimate-immersive-our-wondrous-world/

Link: (Oct. 30): www.hpo.org/event/the-spirit-horse-returns/

November 11, 12, 13, 2022

Houston Symphony

Houston, Texas

Link: www.houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/holsts-the-planets/

November 18, 19, 2022

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Wellington, Auckland, New Zealand

Link: www.nzso.co.nz/concerts-and-tickets/season-2022/requiem/

November 24, 25, 2022

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Melbourne, Australia

Link (Nov. 24): www.mso.com.au/performance/2022-stars-and-stripes

Link (Nov. 25): www.mso.com.au/performance/stars-and-stripes-geelong

December 16, 17 18, 2022

Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra

Hamilton, Canada

Link (Dec. 16): www.hpo.org/event/handels-messiah-evening/

Link (Dec. 17): www.hpo.org/event/holidays-with-gemma-new/

Link (Dec. 18): www.hpo.org/event/handels-messiah-matinee/

December 31, 2022

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas, Texas

Link: www.dallassymphony.org/productions/new-years-eve/

January 11, 2023

Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine

Bordeaux, France

Link: www.opera-bordeaux.com/saison-symphonique-grand-est-25672

January 21, 22, 2023

New World Symphony

Miami, Florida

Link: www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/tchaikovsky-5/

January 26, 2023

Gävle Symphony

Gävle, Sweden

Link: www.gavlekonserthus.se/konserter/gso-mozarts-linzsymfoni/

February 5, 2023

Mozartwoche Salzburg

Salzburg, Germany

Link: www.mozarteum.at/mozartwoche/#video

February 16, 17, 2023

Berner Symphonieorchester

Bern, Switzerland

Link: www.concerti.de/termine/tobias-feldmann-violine-berner-symphonieorchester-gemma-new-leitung-casino-bern-190250/

March 3, 4, 2023

Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Scotland

Link: www.rsno.org.uk/liveevent/pictures-at-an-exhibition/

March 16, 2023

Orchestra Della Toscana

Florence, Italy

Link: www.orchestradellatoscana.it/en/eventi/new-16mar23/

March 24, 2023

RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra

Dublin, Ireland

Link: https://orchestras.rte.ie/

April 14, 2023

Orchestre National de Lyon

Lyon, France

Link: www.auditorium-lyon.com/fr/saison-2022-23/symphonique/sibelius

April 20, 21, 22, 2023

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas, Texas

Link: www.dallassymphony.org/productions/the-rite-of-spring/

April 27, 29, 30, 2023

New Jersey Symphony

Newark, Red Bank, Morristown, New Jersey

Link: www.njsymphony.org/events/detail/symphonie-fantastique-1

May 4, 2023

Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra

Hamilton, Canada

Link: www.hpo.org/event/intimate-immersive-undreaming-sleeps-bright-land/

June 10-24, 2023

Opera Theatre of St. Louis Presents Susannah

St. Louis, Missouri

Link: www.opera-stl.org/whats-on/susannah

About Gemma New

Sought after for her insightful interpretations and dynamic presence, New Zealand-born Gemma New is Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. She also holds the titles of Music Director of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and Principal Guest Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Hailed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as "a rising star in the musical firmament," New is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. The 2022/23 season will mark New's eighth season as Music Director of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra and her fourth season as Principal Guest Conductor of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

New regularly appears with top orchestras in North America and Europe, having conducted the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, WDR Sinfonieorchester, BBC Philharmonic, Hallé Orchestra, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Helsingborgs Symfoniorkester, Ulster Orchestra, Orchestre National d'Ile de France and Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

New's work as Music Director of the Hamilton Philharmonic has been committed to deepening the artistic level of the orchestra and expanding its reach into the community. In May 2017, New launched the HPO's first "Intimate and Immersive" concert series, creating a closer-to-the-music atmosphere by combining treasures of the orchestra canon and contemporary music, electronic indie music, lighting and visual art installations, and this has become a popular series that champions the music of leading Ontario composers. New also implemented a Family Series in her first year as Music Director and started school concerts shortly after. She has regularly welcomed local students to sit onstage during rehearsals and encouraged a close relationship with the Hamilton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra who play side-by-side with the HPO annually. Her programs present wide-ranging repertoire including works by core masters such as Beethoven and Mahler, and extending through today's most active composers from Canada and New Zealand, such as Zosha di Castri, José Evangelista, Salina Fisher and Kevin Lau.

New served for four seasons as Resident Conductor of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, where she was Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. In her final season, she led the 2019/20 season-opening concerts of the St. Louis Symphony and conducted a concert broadcast live with Chris Thile on the nationally syndicated variety show Live From Here.

A former Dudamel Conducting Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New served previously as Associate Conductor of the New Jersey Symphony. In 2018, she was a Conducting Fellow at Tanglewood Music Center where she led the world premiere of Michael Gandolfi's In America. She is a former recipient of the David Karetsky Conducting Fellowship at the Aspen Music Festival and an Ansbacher Fellowship, in which she was selected by members of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra to observe rehearsals and concerts at the Salzburg Festival. As a Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy Fellow, she studied Mendelssohn's music with Kurt Masur in Leipzig and led the Leipziger Symphonieorchester. Prior to receiving the 2021 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, she was awarded Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Awards in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Committed to new music, New made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2013 on works by John Adams and Andrew Norman. In 2010, she founded the Lunar Ensemble, a nine-member contemporary music ensemble that premiered 30 works over six seasons. New has conducted works by Thomas Adès, Anna Clyne, Steve Mackey, Aaron Jay Kernis and many others.

New holds a Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting from the Peabody Institute in Baltimore, where she studied with Gustav Meier and Markand Thakar. She graduated with honors from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand with a Bachelor of Music in violin performance. Learn more at www.gemmanew.com.

Photo Credit: Roy Cox Photography