Free Double Bill Announced In Prospect Park: KRONOS QUARTET + SAM GREEN IN A THOUSAND THOUGHTS

On Thursday, July 14 (7:30 pm, doors at 6:30 pm), BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! presents a dazzling double bill: Kronos Quartet and director Sam Green performing their acclaimed "live documentary" A Thousand Thoughts, with fellow Grammy winners Roomful of Teeth, new music's reigning a cappella ensemble, opening the program. The free concert takes place at the Lena Horne Bandshell, 9th Street at Prospect Park West, Brooklyn.

A Thousand Thoughts: A live documentary with the Kronos Quartet was written and directed by Sam Green, who narrates from the stage, and Joe Bini. This lavishly praised multimedia performance piece explores the power of music through the lens of Kronos Quartet's past, present, and future.

Oscar-nominated filmmakers Sam Green and Joe Bini have joined forces with Kronos to create a unique blend of live music, narration, projected archival footage, and filmed interviews with Philip Glass, Tanya Tagaq, Steve Reich, Wu Man, Terry Riley, and others. As Green narrates the group's multi-decade history, Kronos revisits its extensive body of work, performing music by George Crumb, Aleksandra Vrebalov and many others. Together on stage, Green and Kronos interact with the stirring imagery on screen to craft a vivid record and exploration of late 20th- and early 21st-century music, reflecting important cultural changes along the way. Transcending the typical live music and film event, this collaboration quickly becomes a meditation on music itself - the act of listening to it closely, the experience of feeling it deeply, and the power that it has to change the world.

A Thousand Thoughts earned rave reviews in its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival: Newsweek called it "easily the festival's most mind-blowing experience," while Forbes wrote, "It's a pensive, rewarding, and touching experience." A Thousand Thoughts has since been presented in 27 cities around the world. Notes the Detroit Free Press, "[it] has become a touring phenomenon of the 'must be seen to be believed' variety."

The San Francisco Chronicle stated, "That sought-for concert high, the blissful moment when everyone in the hall is rapt and breathing seemingly in sync, seemed to last through the work's entirety, as the edges between the various media components melted to reveal its whole. There was huge applause at the end, a standing ovation that began before the credits were done."

Roomful of Teeth is a vocal band dedicated to reimagining the expressive potential of the human voice. By engaging collaboratively with artists, thinkers, and community leaders from around the world, Roomful of Teeth seeks to uplift and amplify voices old and new while creating and performing meaningful and adventurous music. Jayson Greene of Pitchfork called the group's self-titled debut album "exhilarating...it will send an unnameable thrill down your spine."