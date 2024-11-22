Essential Voices USA A CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG Featuring Handel's Messiah And Holiday Carols

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Essential Voices USA invites the public to join in a Christmas Sing-Along of Handel's Messiah on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 7: 30 PM, at Grace Church, Brooklyn Heights, 254 Hicks Street.

The Sing-Along will be conducted by Judith Clurman, and it will feature selected choral selections and solo arias from the famed oratorio and traditional Christmas carols. Guest artists include Amy Justman, soprano; Jason Weisinger, tenor; and Joseph Beutel, bass. Jasmine Amy Rogers will read Clement Clarke Moore's poem, “The Night Before Christmas.” Organist Paul Olson will accompany the festivities.

The Sing-Along is part of EVUSA'S Community Project, a series of free events throughout NYC that are open to the public. Previous programs include concerts and workshops with public school students in the Bronx and Brooklyn, as well as holiday concerts in Manhattan.

Grace Church, 254 Hicks Street at Grace Court can be reached by the 2, 3, 4, 5, R, A and F trains to Borough Hall, Brooklyn.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York's preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA boasts a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and on NPR'S Tiny Desk Concerts. Their recordings include “America at Heart,” “Appalachian Stories,” “Christmas Joy,” “Celebrating the American Spirit,” “Cherished Moments,” “Cradle Hymn,” “Holiday Harmonies,” “Holiday Joy,” “Remember-Revere-Rejoice,“ “Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit,” “May You Heal,” “Washington Women,” “Winter Harmonies,” and “Words Matter.” Conductor Judith Clurman is the musical director for Essential Voices USA, Resident Conductor for the Choral Society of the Hamptons, and teaches voice at the Manhattan School of Music. She previously directed The New York Concert Singers. She has worked with many of the world's finest symphonies at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and has commissioned and conducted new works by over seventy composers. She has received two Emmy nominations and conducted Tania Léon's music on the Grammy and Latin Grammy nominated CD, In Motion. Judith was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School from 1989-2007 and was the vocal specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute of Classical Music. Judith edits music for Hal Leonard and Schott and her own music and arrangements have been performed by major symphony orchestras and choruses.

