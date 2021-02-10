Emily Yoon Joins ICM Partners

ICM Partners has hired Emily Threlfall Yoon as an Agent in the Concerts Department. Yoon is an accomplished music industry executive specializing in the ideation, development, sales, marketing, and production of concert events worldwide. She has a reputation for successfully developing commercial symphony concerts of the highest quality with a renowned client list. She will be based in New York City.

One of Yoon's most noted accomplishments has been her work with the team at Disney Concerts in their collaborative efforts in establishing "live to picture" concerts as a permanent genre within the orchestral industry. Emily has been a key partner in the development of an impressive roster of over 30 concert packages bringing the magic of Disney Music to concert stages around the world. Disney Concerts' packages include a variety of formats, such as film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-The Last Jedi), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Fantasia, Pixar In Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Muppet Christmas Carol, Toy Story, Coco and Mary Poppins. Numerous new concert packages and touring productions from Disney's portfolio of studios, including Disney's feature animation and live action studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel, are currently in development.

She also brings with her a distinguished roster of conductors, including Christopher Dragon, Thiago Tiberio, and Ludwig Wicki, as well as Ted Sperling, who is already an ICM client through its Theater Division, and Tim Davies, who is also an ICM client through its TV Production division.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing my roster into the ICM Partners fold and expanding the agency's place within the symphony world. The team at ICM is incredible and for them to be in growth mode at this time speaks volumes to their commitment to the live concert industry, and I couldn't be happier to be part of that," Yoon said.

Yoon began her career at Columbia Artists and quickly grew within the company to become one of the youngest Senior Vice Presidents in the company's 89-year history. Throughout her time at Columbia Artists, she spearheaded the effort to become the world leader in commercial symphony events, and, in doing so, cultivated trusted relationships with orchestras, presenting organizations, and promoters throughout the world with concerts gracing the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, and Royal Albert Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, Sydney Opera House, and Philharmonie de Paris. Yoon also brings to ICM Erika Noguchi, formally with Columbia Artists.