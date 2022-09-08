Danny Wright Contemporary Pianist Releases 57th Album Titled ' The Love Inside'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 08, 2022  

Danny Wright, an American Pianist and Composer, brings thoughtful and beautiful sounds through this heartfelt album . Wright has sold over 6 million albums since his debut in 1986.

Danny Wright has released his newest album -"The Love Inside"- featuring 14 original songs.

Danny Wright also created another beautiful composition called "Peace" dedicated to the people of the Ukraine.

This inspirational album of original music composed and performed entirely by Danny Wright contains several songs he was commissioned to create as dedications to people that were loved.

"The Love Inside" is now featured on Spotify, Itunes and iHeart radio.

Wright has sold over 6 million albums since his debut in 1986. Danny Wright has been named twice by Billboard magazine as a Top 10 Artist in the New Age Music genre, with three of his albums in Billboard's Top 10 New Age Albums category for three consecutive years.

For information on purchasing his new album visit www.DannyWrightMusic.com or email dwpianobiz@gmail.com

Regional Awards


