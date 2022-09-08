Danny Wright Contemporary Pianist Releases 57th Album Titled ' The Love Inside'

Danny Wright, an American Pianist and Composer, brings thoughtful and beautiful sounds through this heartfelt album . Wright has sold over 6 million albums since his debut in 1986.

Danny Wright has released his newest album -"The Love Inside"- featuring 14 original songs.

One of the songs on the album titled "Love" has been dedicated to the memory of the children and teachers who lost their lives in the Uvalde shooting in TX.

Danny Wright also created another beautiful composition called "Peace" dedicated to the people of the Ukraine.

This inspirational album of original music composed and performed entirely by Danny Wright contains several songs he was commissioned to create as dedications to people that were loved.

"The Love Inside" is now featured on Spotify, Itunes and iHeart radio.

For information on purchasing his new album visit www.DannyWrightMusic.com or email dwpianobiz@gmail.com