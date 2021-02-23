Czech Center New York presents Swing Concert: Pilsner Jazz Band Live from Pilsen, a performance recorded in a historic apartment in Pilsen, Czech Republic, designed by world-renowned architect, Adolf Loos.

The event takes place on Friday, February 26, 8PM EST. Stream via Czech Center NY Facebook HERE.

The concert is a part of a three-part program dedicated to Adolf Loos's unique interior design work in Pilsen. A multi-media exhibition "Loos and Pilsen" is on view at the Czech Center New York through March 11, 2021. The program also includes a virtual discussion with international experts about the legacy and importance of Loos' work: "Adolf Loos - In Search of Space for Modern Life", on March 4, 2021.

Since 2008, Pilsner Jazz Band has been performing Czech traditional jazz and swing. The eight-member orchestra focuses on the "jazz golden era", including Dixieland and swing, but also performs boogie-woogie, blues and some Latin jazz standards. The band regularly performs at European music festivals as well as in the USA. It is also a frequent performer at dance events, concerts, celebrations and special occasions. The seven instrumentalists and its velvet-voiced vocalist have recorded four albums: Old Jazz With New Face (2010), All of Us (2012), Happy Swingin' (2015) and Live at the Kennedy Center (2020)."

The project has been developed in cooperation with the Gallery of West Bohemia (represented by its curator of architecture collections Petr Domanický), and the City of Pilsen, whose history is inseparably connected with the name of Adolf Loos.