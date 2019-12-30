Cyprus Music Makers to Celebrate Beethoven's 250th Birthday Anniversary

Cyprus Music Makers celebrate L.V. Beethoven's 250th birthday, on Sunday, 5th of January 2020, at 19:30, with a violin and piano concert.

Cyprus Music Makers, a non-profit organisation, created with the aim to contribute artistically and musically in the island of Cyprus, is organising a concert in Paphos for the very first time, the first concert of their 2020 season, with Victoria Mavromoustaki on violin and Eleni Mavromoustaki on piano.

Programme will include Violin & Piano Sonata No3, Op. 12 & Violin & Piano Sonata No10, Op. 96.

Entrance: €12

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

A few words about the musicians

Eleni Mavromoustaki - piano



Eleni has been hailed as '...an extremely accomplished pianist, an artist of determination, accuracy and supreme expression.'

Eleni has given performances in Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Iceland, South Korea, the UK and USA, appearing in venues such as the Megaron in Athens and Thessaloniki, The Rialto Cyprus, St. Martin-in-the-Fields, The Queens Hall Edinburgh and The Seoul Concert Hall.



She has collaborated on numerous occasions with Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the Patras Chamber Orchestra, the state orchestra of Thessaloniki, the Scottish Ensemble, the Hyperion Ensemble and performances have been broadcast on CYBC radio and television.



After completing her studies at the Royal College of music and the Royal Scottish Conservatoire, Eleni went on to win prizes at the Maria Callas Grand Prix in Athens, the Mozart International Competition Salzburg, the EU Piano Competition in Prague and the Royal Overseas League Competition. Her mentors have included Yonty Solomon, Fali Pavri and Martino Tirimo.



Eleni resides in London and enjoys a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher. Future engagements include numerous collaborations with her sister Victoria and the Isolde Piano Trio.

Eleni is an Artistic Advisor for Cyprus Music Makers, a non-profit organization based in Limassol, which aims to bring high-level classical music performance and tuition to pupils from the city and surrounding areas.

Victoria Mavromoustaki - Violin



Victoria leads a varied career both as a performer and an educator. In addition to her solo engagements and her regular collaborations with pianist Eleni Mavromoustaki, Victoria is also a founder member of Isolde piano trio.



Victoria has made both solo and chamber appearances in Europe, Africa and Middle East and has been on stage at some of the most prestigious venues, including London's Wigmore Hall and The Royal Albert Hall. As a soloist she has performed with several orchestras including the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, and Oxford Philharmonic.



Born in Limassol, Cyprus, Victoria began studying violin at the age of three with Andreas Konstantinou and made her début recital at the age of seven. She won numerous awards and prizes including, in 1999, a scholarship to study at the Purcell School of Music in the UK with Maciej Rakowsky. She, later, went on to study at the Royal College of Music under the guidance of Itzhak Rashkovsky.

As well as being a Royal College of Music Scholar, she also received many awards including the MBF Myra Hess award, the Kit and John Gander Award and the Joan Weller Award. In 2006 she won the Philip Crawshaw memorial prize at the ROSL competition and in 2008 she received an award at the Carl Flesh International Violin Competition.



Victoria is involved with many educational projects in London such as London Music Masters "LMM Learning" and the Albert Hall ensemble "Alberts Band". She was also a teacher of violin at Junior Trinity in the academic year of 2017-2018. She is the founder of "Cyprus Music Makers" an organisation that aims to bring high quality performances and mentoring in Cyprus.



Upcoming projects include her return to the London Cadogan Hall with the Intervana String Quartet in January 2020, performances of the Beethoven triple concerto with the Isolde Piano Trio, the annual CMM Chamber Music Festival and Children's Course in April 2020 as well as several solo and chamber music concerts in the UK and the rest of Europe.



Victoria plays on a fine instrument by Andrea Guarneri made in Cremona in 1683.





