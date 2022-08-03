Conductor James Gaffigan Announces 2022-2023 Season Highlights

Recognized worldwide for his natural ease and extraordinary collaborative spirit, American conductor James Gaffigan has attracted international attention for his equitable prowess as both a conductor of symphony orchestras and opera. With numerous appointments and guest engagements throughout Europe and North America, Gaffigan is known for empowering and nurturing artists and ensembles to cultivate the highest art possible.

In the 2022/23 season, James Gaffigan leads productions of La Bohème and Tristan und Isolde at Valencia's Les Arts, La Bohème at the Metropolitan Opera, and Tristan und Isolde at Santa Fe Opera. Symphonically, he returns to the National Symphony Orchestra on two programs, directs the Orchestre de Paris in the French premiere of Wynton Marsalis's Concerto in D with Nicola Benedetti, returns to the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, makes his debut with the Orchestra of Teatro di San Carlo, reunites with the Luzerner Sinfonieorchester, and leads programs in his titled roles at the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic and Trondheim Symphony Orchestra.

Gaffigan is uniquely poised with Music Directorships at two international opera houses. In addition to serving as Music Director of the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain, James Gaffigan is newly appointed General Music Director of Komische Oper Berlin, a post that commences from the 2023/2024 season. As Designated General Music Director of the Komische Oper Berlin during the 2022/23 season, Gaffigan will lead two special concerts: a New Year's program on HK Gruber's Frankenstein!! and a program featuring the world premiere of a new work by Sven Daigger, a piece that will be used for outreach in Berlin schools, showcasing Gaffigan and the Komische Opera's commitment to building and investing in young audiences and presenting unflinchingly relevant and inclusive programming.

He serves as Principal Guest Conductor of both the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, where he is in his ninth and final season, and the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Opera, as well as Music Director of the Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra. In June 2021, Gaffigan finished his tenure as Chief Conductor of the Luzerner Sinfonieorchester, a position he held for 10 years during which he raised the orchestra's international profile with highly successful recordings and tours abroad.

Following concert performances of Kaija Saariaho, as well a production of Tristan und Isolde, at Santa Fe Opera, Gaffigan begins his season on September 1, 2, and 3, 2022 leading Valencia's Les Arts in works by Óscar Esplá, Mozart, and Schumann.

He then travels to Los Angeles to lead the LA Philharmonic and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in Wynton Marsalis's All Rise, a Blues-inspired piece encouraging togetherness, on September 8, 2022.

On September 15, 17, and 18, 2022, Gaffigan returns to lead the National Symphony Orchestra in a celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Kennedy Center with a performance of Leonard Bernstein's MASS, which premiered 51 years ago at the Center's 1971 opening gala. The role of the Celebrant will be performed by baritone Will Liverman.

Gaffigan then travels back to Europe for a September 29, 2022 concert of Mozart, Anders Hillborg, and Hindemith with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra.

On October 8, 2022, James Gaffigan joins forces with Norwegian soprano and close collaborator Lise Davidsen for a special performance of works of Verdi, Von Weber, and Wagner with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Back at home in Oslo, Gaffigan directs the Norwegian National Ballet from October 14-23, 2022 in performances of world premiere ballets set to music by Ravel, Debussy and Chopin by four up-and-coming choreographers.

On October 29, 2022, James Gaffigan makes his debut at the Teatro di San Carlo in Italy, conducting the orchestra in Fauré's Pelléas et Mélisande, Respighi's Trittico Botticelliano, and Mozart's "Jupiter" Symphony.

He leads the Valencia Opera's Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana in a symphonic program of works by Oscar Esplá, Bernstein, and Prokófiev on November 11, 2022, followed by the opera company's production of La Bohème from December 9-23, 2022.

On New Year's Day, January 1, 2023, Gaffigan conducts the orchestra of the Komische Oper Berlin and actor Max Hopp in a wild introduction to the New Year, from Haydn's Chaos from Creation to HK Gruber's Frankenstein!!.

Gaffigan leads the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn and Bartók on January 12, 2023 and then returns to the Concertgebouw with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic on January 20, 22, and 28, 2023, culminating his tenure as Principal Guest Conductor.

Gaffigan returns to the National Symphony Orchestra for performances on February 2 and 4, 2023 with pianist Beatrice Rana in her NSO debut. The program will feature the Ballet Music from Mozart's Idomeneo, Schumann's Piano Concerto, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 7.

Back in Spain, Gaffigan leads the Valencia Opera orchestra on February 10 and 11, 2023 in Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony No. 2 with soprano Sydney Mancasola and mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton.

On February 24, 2023, James Gaffigan leads the Komische Oper Berlin orchestra in works by Lukas Foss, Paul Hindemith, Samuel Barber, and a world premiere commission by German composer Sven Daigger.

The Luzerner Sinfonieorchester welcomes Gaffigan back for concerts on March 8 and 9, 2023 that feature the Swiss premiere of Thomas Adès' The Exterminating Angel Symphony and Mahler's Symphony No. 5. The performance marks his first appearance following his tenure as the orchestra's Chief Conductor.

He leads Valencia Opera's production of Tristan und Isolde from April 20-May 3, 2023, before returning to the United States to conduct Franco Zeffirelli's beloved staging of La Bohème at the Metropolitan Opera from May 26-June 9, 2023. The La Bohème cast features Susanna Phillips (Mimi), Latonia Moore (Musetta), Charles Castronovo (Rodolfo), and Quinn Kelsey (Marcello).

Gaffigan returns to the Orchestre de Paris on June 13 and 14, 2023, leading a large ensemble that features New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in the French premiere of Wynton Marsalis's Concerto in D with Nicola Benedetti, the violinist for whom it was written, and Marsalis' Jungle Symphony.

From July 20-30, 2023, Gaffigan leads the Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra as Music Director.

Performances:

September 1-3, 2022

Les Arts Valencia

Valencia, Spain

www.lesarts.com/en

September 8, 2022

Wynton Marsalis' All Rise with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl

Los Angeles, California

www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/1757/2022-09-08/wynton-marsalis-all-rise

September 15-18, 2022

National Symphony Orchestra in Leonard Bernstein's MASS

Washington D.C.

www.kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2022-2023/bernstein-mass

September 29, 2022

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra

Trondheim, Norway

www.tso.no/program/konserter/mozart-hindemith

October 8, 2022

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic with Lise Davidsen

Amsterdam, Netherlands

www.radiofilharmonischorkest.nl/en/concerten/lise-davidsen-verenigt-duitsland-en-italie/

October 14-23, 2022

Norwegian Ballet

Oslo, Norway

www.operaen.no/en/Productions/faun-bolero-new-piece-ballet-oslo-operahouse/

October 29, 2022

Teatro di San Carlo

Naples, Italy

www.teatrosancarlo.it/en/spettacoli/james-gaffigan-21-22.html

November 11, 2022

Valencia Opera (Symphonic)

Valencia, Spain

www.lesarts.com/en/james-gaffigan-11xi2022

December 9-23, 2022

Valencia Opera La Bohème

Valencia, Spain

www.lesarts.com/en/la-boheme

January 1, 2023

Komische Oper New Year's Concert

Berlin, Germany

www.komische-oper-berlin.de/programm/spielplan/2023-01/sinfoniekonzert-frankenstein/2731/

January 12, 2023

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra

Trondheim, Norway

www.tso.no/program/konserter/den-mirakul%C3%B8se-mandarin

January 20, 2023

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic

Utrecht, Netherlands

www.radiofilharmonischorkest.nl/en/concerten/van-gilse-onvoltooide/

January 22, 2023

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic

Amsterdam, Netherlands

www.radiofilharmonischorkest.nl/en/concerten/james-gaffigan-dirigeert-schuberts-unvollendete/

January 28, 2023

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic

Amsterdam, Netherlands

www.radiofilharmonischorkest.nl/en/concerten/widmann-en-de-laatromantiek

February 2-4, 2023

National Symphony Orchestra with Beatrice Rana

Washington, D.C.

www.kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2022-2023/nso-gaffigan-rana/

February 10-11, 2023

Valencia Opera (Symphonic)

Valencia, Spain

www.lesarts.com/en/james-gaffigan-10ii2023/

February 24, 2023

Komische Oper Berlin (Symphonic)

Berlin, Germany

www.komische-oper-berlin.de/programm/a-z/sinfoniekonzert-transatlantic/

March 8-9, 2023

Luzerner Sinfonieorchester

Lucerne, Switzerland

www.sinfonieorchester.ch/de/veranstaltung/welcome-back-james-gaffigan

April 20-May 3, 2023

Valencia Opera Tristan und Isolde

Valencia, Spain

www.lesarts.com/en/tristan-und-isolde

May 26-June 9, 2023

Metropolitan Opera La Bohème

New York, New York

www.metopera.org/season/2022-23-season/la-boheme

June 13-14, 2023

Orchestre de Paris with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Paris, France

www.philharmoniedeparis.fr/en/activity/concert-symphonique/23783-orchestre-de-paris-jazz-lincoln-center-orchestra?itemId=120731

July 20-30, 2023

Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra

Verbier, Switzerland

www.verbierfestival.com/en/academy/vfjo/