Composers Concordance to Present GENERATIONS XII in March

This year's winners of the Generations Composition Competition are Paul Novak of Chicago and Lee McClure of New York City.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Composers Concordance to Present GENERATIONS XII in March On March 8th at 7:30pm, Composers Concordance will present Generations XII, the 12th annual concert featuring the winners of the Generations Composition Competition. This year's winners are Paul Novak of Chicago (Cat A: 25 years old or younger) for his composition Three Night Pieces, and Lee McClure of New York City (Cat B: 65 years old or older) for his composition Pocket Suite No.1.

CompCord Ensemble: Zara Lawler - flute, Lynn Bechtold - violin, Mara Navas - cello, and Kathleen Supové - piano, will also perform compositions by Lynn Bechtold, Dan Cooper, Peter Jarvis, Max Lifchitz, Eugene McBride, Joseph Pehrson, Gene Pritsker, Katleen Supove, and Roger Tréfousse.

Composers Concordance Presents

Generations XII

New Music for Flute, Violin, Cello, and Piano

Performed by The CompCord Ensemble
Wednesday, March 8th
8:00pm ET
Greenwich House
46 Barrow St
New York, NY 10014

TICKETS
$20 in advance; $30 at the door

FacebookLive Stream

Composers:

Lynn Bechtold, Dan Cooper, Peter Jarvis, Max Lifchitz, Eugene McBride, Lee McClure, Paul Novak, Joseph Pehrson, Gene Pritsker, Kathleen Supove, Roger Tréfousse

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Zara Lawler - flute

Lynn Bechtold - violin

Mara Navas - cello

Kathleen Supové - piano

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.




