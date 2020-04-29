Classical Programming Streaming the Week Of May 4–10

What's Streaming: Classical

(Week of May 4-10)

Monday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET:

The Gilmore presents Jonathan Biss

Photo credit: Luis Luque for The Soraya

Newly added to The Gilmore's lineup of Virtually Gilmore webcasts is an all-Beethoven recital by pianist Jonathan Biss recorded especially for the occasion. From his home, Mr. Biss recorded video performances of Piano Sonatas No. 4 in E-flat major Op. 7 ("Grand Sonata"); No. 27 in E minor, Op. 90; and No. 30 in E major, Op. 109. He also introduces the works in a brief pre-concert talk. Mr. Biss won the Gilmore Young Artist Award in 2002.

WHERE TO WATCH: The Gilmore's YouTube & web site

Monday, May 4 as of 2:00 p.m. CT:

Baritone Steven LaBrie, recently recovered from COVID-19,

performs for Tulsa Opera followers

Having recently regained his voice after recovering from COVID-19, baritone Steven LaBrie gives Tulsa Opera audiences an at-home performance of Riccardo Drigo's "Love Serenade" from the 1939 film Let Freedom Ring. The performance, which includes accompaniment by Adam Nielsen, is part of Tulsa Opera's new Staying Alive web series.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com

Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET:

Jen Shyu hosts Jazz Gallery Happy Hour Hang

Jen Shyu, a groundbreaking vocalist, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and dancer, is the featured artist in the Jazz Gallery's Happy Hour Hang next Monday. She hosts a Zoom hangout blending live-streamed music with open conservation and collaboration with the audience throughout. To create a more intimate, participatory atmosphere, the event is limited to a small, ticketed audience on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHERE TO PURCHASE E-TICKETS: Jazz Gallery web site

Tuesday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET (subsequently available for 24 hours only):

2018 Gilmore Artist Igor Levit performs Virtually Gilmore finale recital

For the finale of its Virtually Gilmore video streaming series, The Gilmore presents the most recently named Gilmore Artist, pianist Igor Levit, in a live-streamed, all-Beethoven recital. From a recording studio in Berlin, Mr. Levit performs Piano Sonatas No. 10 in G major, Op. 14, No. 2; No. 31 in A-flat major, Op. 110; and No. 32 in C minor, Op. 111.

WHERE TO WATCH: The Gilmore's YouTube & web site

Tuesday, May 5 as of 1:00 p.m. PT:

James Conlon discusses Beaumarchais and Mozart

on LA Opera James Conlon at Home podcast

Latest episode of James Conlon at Home (April 28)

Recently on LA Opera podcast James Conlon at Home, Music Director James Conlon commenced a four-episode mini-series that delves into the history of French playwright Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, his beloved character Figaro, and the renowned operas that sprang from his plays. Part I focused on Rossini's The Barber of Seville, while Part II compares this opera to Paisiello's earlier adaptation of the same play. Part III next week turns to another famous Beaumarchais-inspired opera, Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. Stay tuned for details about Part IV.

Building on the popularity of his pre-performance talks at LA Opera, Mr. Conlon launched this podcast amidst the coronavirus crisis in order to continue engaging the public with opera. Past episodes have focused on Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande (parts 1, 2, & 3), Debussy and Wagner (parts 1 & 2), and the power of opera to inspire, heal, console, distract, entertain, and challenge (click here). Stay tuned as well to facebook.com/LAOpera for announcements of streamed LA Opera performances led by Mr. Conlon.

WHERE TO LISTEN: LA Opera's SoundCloud

Wednesday, May 6 as of 2:00 p.m. CT:

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive continues with

"semi-staged" selection from Sweeney Todd

For Tulsa Opera followers, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Roderer gives a "semi-staged" kitchen-and-dining-room performance of "The Worst Pies in London" from Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. She is accompanied by Albin Konopka.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com

Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET:

Michael Tilson Thomas and New World Symphony's Archive+:

Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 & Feldman's The Viola in My Life IV

Recent episode of NWS Archive+ (April 23), which focused on

Steven Mackey's reimagination of Berlioz's Harold in Italy, featuring violist Tabea Zimmermann

NWS Archive+ is the New World Symphony's new web-based series. Michael Tilson Thomas moderates discussions with NWS Fellows, alumni, guest artists, and visiting faculty ahead of streamed performances from the NWS video archives. Their personal reflections offer unique insights into the chosen repertoire. Next episode focuses on Bach's Sixth Brandenburg Concerto and Feldman's The Viola in My Life IV. Watch past episodes here.

WHERE TO WATCH: New World Symphony's Facebook

Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT:

UCLA virtual talk with James Conlon:

"So you think you don't like Pelléas and Mélisande?"

LA Opera Music Director James Conlon delivers one of his renowned lectures for UCLA and all who wish to join via Zoom. "So you think you don't like Pelléas and Mélisande?" will be a journey through Claude Debussy's sublime and elusive opera, with musical examples. Free digital reservation required.

WHERE TO RSVP: UCLA web site

Friday, May 8 as of 2:00 p.m. CT:

Madison Leonard sings George & Ira Gershwin's

"Love Is Here to Stay," accompanied by

Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker

As part of Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive web series, Artistic Director Tobias Picker welcomes soprano Madison Leonard for a performance of the song "Love Is Here to Stay," written by George & Ira Gershwin for the 1938 film The Goldwyn Follies.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com

Friday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET:

New World Symphony's NWS Fellows: Live from our Living Room

Recent episode of NWS Fellows: Live from our Living Room (April 24)

Every Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET, New World Symphony Fellows play live, informal chamber music concerts from their homes in Miami Beach. This weekly series is broadcast via Facebook Live and episodes are archived here for streaming on demand.

WHERE TO STREAM: New World Symphony's Facebook

Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET:

Jennifer Koh's Alone Together series continues with Part VI

Recent episode of Alone Together (April 25)

Every Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, violinist Jennifer Koh premieres new micro-works for solo violin as part of her Alone Together series. Twenty-one composers, most of whom have salaried positions or other forms of institutional support to carry them through this challenging time, are donating newly composed works to the project, while also each recommending a freelance composer to be formally commissioned. Learn more here.

The project is currently in its fifth week, and still to come is music by composers Kati Agócs, Marcos Balter, Rafiq Bhatia, Du Yun, Augusta Gross, Ted Hearne, Tania León, George Lewis, David Ludwig, Missy Mazzoli, Qasim Naqvi, and Andrew Norman, among others. May 9 program TBA.

WHERE TO WATCH: Jennifer Koh's Facebook and Instagram

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Music Director Osmo Vänskä's three-movement Duo for Clarinet and Violin,

performed for Minnesota Orchestra at Home by Mr. Vänskä and concertmaster Erin Keefe

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio, and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen, and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH & LISTEN: Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & web site





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You