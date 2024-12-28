Choral Artists to Present The Topsy-Turvy World Of Gilbert & Sullivan in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Choral Artists will present the topsy-turvy world of Gilbert & Sullivan where absurdities reach logical conclusions. The famed English team of the 19th century wrote such beloved operas as “The Mikado,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Gondoliers,” and “HMS Pinafore” among others, featuring tunes that remain popular to this day. The concert is Sunday, January 26, 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota. Tickets are $40 or $5 for students with I.D. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-6046.

“Gilbert & Sullivan's works are a brilliant fusion of wit, melody, and satire, creating a world where music and storytelling intertwine to craft pure magic,” says Joseph Holt, the group's conductor and artistic director. “Their operettas continue to captivate audiences with timeless charm while subtly provoking thought. Their unique talent of poking fun at Victorian society without egregious offense is second to none."

Guest artists for this performance include members of the Luxe Consort (Nicole Estima, soprano; Krista Laskowski, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Masiello, tenor; John Whittlesey, baritone), and guest artist Bob McDonald, baritone, a Gilbert & Sullivan specialist from our nation's capital. Joining the performance as narrator is Joy McIntyre, opera singer and retired chair of the vocal department at Boston University. The chamber orchestra for this performance features violinists Anne Chandra and Chung Yon Hong; Nathan Frantz, viola; Christopher Schnell, cello; and Betsy Traba, flute – all principal musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra. The pianist for the concert is Glenn Priest.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises some of the region's most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization's educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the new Ann Stephenson Moe Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning.

Upcoming Concerts:

The Measure of All Faith

Sunday, February 23; 7 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer

Spiritual music takes center stage in this concert, featuring music from a wide variety of faith traditions from around the world. Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, and Native American music celebrates the divine in our lives.

Considering Matthew Shepard

Encore Performance

Saturday, April 5, 4 p.m., at Harvest House's The Venue @ LEC

This haunting modern-day cantata tells the story of Matthew Shepard, young gay man from Wyoming who was brutally beaten and left to die on a fence. The story is both gut-wrenching and heart-warming at the same time, offering hope for a better world where love and acceptance are the norm.

United We Stand: Memorial Day Concert

With the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble

Saturday, May 24; 4 p.m., at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.

This traditional patriotic concert offers us a chance to reflect on the lives of service women and men who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country while in uniform. We proudly salute them for their service to the United States and securing freedom around the world.

About the Choral Artists of Sarasota

The Choral Artists of Sarasota, entering its 45th season, features the region's most notable professional singers and apprentice singers. The group celebrates the rich, artistic expressiveness of choral music through innovative repertoire, inspired performances and stimulating educational outreach. Under the artistic direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, Choral Artists of Sarasota performs a repertoire spanning four centuries, and includes symphonic choral works, intimate madrigals, folk songs, close-harmony jazz, and Broadway show music. The ensemble also specializes in premiere performances of lesser-known choral works—particularly music by living American composers. Choral Artists of Sarasota has performed premieres by René Clausen, Dick Hyman, Robert Levin, Gwyneth Walker and James Grant. As part of the organization's educational outreach, eight young singers from area schools, colleges and universities, ages 16 to 22, are invited to join the group each year. For more information, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.

