Chaeyoung Park Announces Performance at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in October

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition (HHIPC) will present its 2019 First Prize winner, Chaeyoung Park, at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, October 27, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Ms. Park will perform works by Ligeti, Ravel, Bartok and Brahms.

Ms. Park says of her program: "For my first solo Carnegie Hall concert, I chose works that I not only loved but which helped me grow as a musician. The pieces in the first half all evoke specific scenes. Some are schizophrenic or ridiculous, like the ones in Ligeti's Musica Ricercata. There are also dreams of romance and desire as depicted in Ravel's Valse Nobles et Sentimentales. Others are recreations of the natural world, raw and undecorated, such as in Bartok's Out of Doors.

"The shorter, lighter pieces in the first half lead to the main entrée of the program, Brahms's Third Sonata. With five movements, it is a lengthy work that has come to occupy a special place in my heart. It explores so many human emotions-despair, hope, courage, acceptance and gratitude. Through this work, I discovered a way to connect to those emotions in myself and as well as in others."

The mission of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition is to encourage and support excellence in the performance of classical piano music by showcasing the talents of young pianists on the threshold of their careers. The competition is adjudicated by internationally-acclaimed judges, and offers important performance opportunities.

Program:

Ligeti: Selections from Musica ricercata

Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales

Bartok: Out of Doors

INTERMISSION

Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, Op. 5

Tickets: $40 ($15 students at Box Office only), available July 29, 2019, at carnegiehall.org; by calling CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800; or by visiting the Carnegie Hall box office: 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Program is subject to change.

Chaeyoung Park, Pianist

Twenty-two-year old Korean pianist Chaeyoung Park is the First Prize winner of the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition. She was also awarded the Silver Medal at the 2016 Gina Bachauer International Young Artists Competition. Ms. Park has received top awards in many national and international competitions. In 2015, she won third prize at both the Cleveland International Young Artists Piano Competition and the Yamaha USASU International Senior Piano Competition. Ms. Park has also won the Gina Bachauer Piano Competition at The Juilliard School (2017), the Gold Medal in Music from the National YoungArts Foundation, and the Discretionary and Young Jury Award in the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition (2014).

The Hilton Head International Piano Competition, one of the leading international piano competitions in the United States, operates with a three-year rotation of events: an adult competition for pianists 18-30 years of age, a young artist competition for pianists 13-17 years of age, and a festival that showcases past prize winners and other famous pianists performing music ranging from classical to jazz. The competition events draw applicants, artists and audience from countries the world over.

The HHIPC for ages 13-17 will return March 9 - 14, 2020, when twenty pianists will compete in three rounds for $22,000 in cash prizes. The First Prize winner will also be awarded a return performance with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and other engagements.

Photo Credit: Thomas Brunot





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You