Cellist David Darling's OTHER WORLDS Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joined by virtuosos Jiebing Chen (erhu, zhonghu) and Lili Haydn (violin) on the album as guest performers, the new album includes the late cellist's signature pizzicato, vocalizations, solo and choir cellos. Although he has in recent years been claimed as a New Age artist, this album reminds us of his musical diversity, enhanced by mixes that cross over into Lounge, Jazz, and Classical, with his distinct pizzicato, vocalizations, solo and choir cello expressions.

David Darling (1941-2021) was a cello player who brought together a wide range of styles, including classical, jazz, Brazilian, African and Indian music with a holistic and intercultural approach to healing with music, enhancing his legacy. In 2010, he won the GRAMMYⓇ Award for Best New Age Album with Prayer for Compassion. He performed and recorded with Bobby McFerrin, Paul Winter Consort, Ralph Towner and Spyro Gyra and released 15 recordings for ECM. Other Worlds showcases Darling's range beyond New Age Instrumental, crossing over into Jazz, Lounge, Electronic and Percussion.

Darling redefined how the cello is played and how music is taught from teaching students, to directing orchestras, to performing on stage. Being an innovative improviser, he drew on classical, country, jazz, rock, new age, and world music to create compositions that tap deep into listeners' souls, through which listeners can bring to life their own stories, meaning, and consciousness.

Other Worlds is digitally distributed by A Train Entertainment, and under Colorado-based record label Curve Blue. The album is also available in Stereo and Dolby Atmos.

Tracklist

1. Amelia (6:07)

2. Voyager (5:12)

3. Other Worlds (6:10)

4. Rendezvous (5:34)

5. The Pilgrimage (6:50)

6. The Benedictine (4:50)

7. Lament of the Fallen (3:32)

8. The Walk Home (1:56)

About David Darling

As a GRAMMY award-winning cellist, composer, teacher, and collaborator, David Darling redefined how the cello is played and how music is taught from teaching students, to directing orchestras, to performing on stage. An innovative improviser, he draws on classical, country, jazz, rock, new age, and world music to create compositions that tap deep into listeners' souls and through which listeners can bring to life their own stories, meaning, and consciousness. https://curveblue.com/david-darling

https://lnk.to/daviddarling_otherworlds

Comments