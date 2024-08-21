Carmel Symphony Orchestra And Mélisse Brunet Celebrate Summer Series Finale With Motown & Disco Musical Journey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Maestra Melisse Brunet join artistic forces to bring the music of Motown & Disco to Coxhall Gardens Friday, August 23, 2024 at 8:30 pm. The symphony is pleased to welcome Brunet as guest conductor for its final concert of the Summer Series. This fusion of symphony and rock includes guest performers Jeans ‘n Classics, whom Brunet has previously conducted.

Brunet's musical journey began with the cello and mastering the trumpet, French horn, and piano. She has earned six diplomas from the Paris Conservatory, a bachelor's degree in music from Université la Sorbonne, a Professional Studies diploma from the Cleveland Institute of Music, and a Doctorate in conducting from the University of Michigan.

Brunet is a multi-faceted conductor, having collaborated with composers such as Shawn E. Okpebholo, Mary Watkins, James Barry, Mary D. Watkins and Jennifer Highdon, to name a few. As an opera and music theater conductor she has conducted Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie and Puccini's Gianni Schicci, staged performances of Mozart's Die Zauberflorte and Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti to name a few. As a Pops conductor she has been collaborating with entertainment companies programming concert Pops for Independence Day, Halloween, Valentine's Day and other thematic programs. As is evidenced by her contemporary and thematic repertoire, Brunet has conducted numerous thematic programs, even during live movie projections.

In addition to performing with the CSO, her 2024-2025 season includes opening for the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's season as one of four music director finalists, Performances with the Phoenix Symphony, and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She has conducted numerous orchestras around the country and the Orchestre National-Avignon-Provence in France.

An Indiana Connection

Although of French descent, Brunet became a US citizen in February of 2024. The City of Lexington surprised her by naming July 3rd Mélisse Brunet Day in honor of her receiving her citizenship. Her US connection runs even deeper as one of five conductors featured in the documentary “Maestra” directed by Maggie Contreras and produced by David Letterman and Melanie (“Navalny”) Miller. The piece won second place and the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award for Best Documentary. The film follows the conductor's journey through the grueling international La Maestra competition.

Brunet's 2024-2025 season highlights include her opening the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's season as one of four Music Director finalists, as well as engagements with the Phoenix Symphony, Carmel Symphony, and Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music. In the previous season she also led the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, the Eugene Symphony, the West Virginia Symphony, and the Orchestre National Avignon-Provence (France).

Recently named one of four finalists invited by the Delaware Symphony Orchestra to perform for them next year before it chooses its next director from among them, Brunet is a top contender for the prestigious spot. The CSO is looking forward to working with her during the regular season on two additional performances, Breakin' Classical and Easter Parade.

Additionally, experience the nostalgia of a bygone era as Artomobilia joins the event to showcase classic cars that embody the golden age of Motown from 1959 to 1972, such as Cadillac Eldorado, Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III or a Ford Thunderbird. Immerse yourself in the beauty and history of these iconic cars as you enjoy a performance by the CSO. Don't miss the opportunity to see these stunning vehicles and more at this year's Artomobilia on September 7th in the Arts & Design District, starting at 11:00 am.

The music of Motown & Disco will help you work up an appetite and thirst. Treat yourself to delectable food and drinks with our VIP experience, or visit one of the food trucks on site, including Kona Ice, Samoan's, Polish Cottage “Polska Chata” LLC, Joella's Hot Chicken and Sugar Creek Winery.

A variety of seating options are available to accommodate every budget. Lawn seating and discounted pricing for youth are available for those looking for a more affordable experience. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, VIP seating provides the best view of the concert, a wristband for food and drink and access to the air-conditioned Coxhall Mansion, as well as exclusive entry to the CSO's VIP Patron Bar. VIP tickets also grant access to the orchestra's after-party event in the Mansion, and a chance to mingle with the musicians of the CSO.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carmel-symphony-orchestra-motown-disco-coxhall-gardens-summer-concert-tickets-903354306047?aff=oddtdtcreator

Coxhall Gardens is located at: 1677 Towne Road, Carmel, IN and In the event of rain, the 8:30 pm CSO performance will move to Clay Middle School, 5150 126th Street, Carmel.

This concert is presented in partnership with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department.

About the CSO:

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is a Resident Company of the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. The 70-member orchestra of professional musicians performs at the Palladium, a 1,600-seat concert hall at the Center. Founded in 1975, the CSO performs concerts featuring an eclectic repertoire of some of the world's greatest symphonic music. The CSO is committed to enhancing our community's quality of life through creative, artistically excellent performances and educational experiences for diverse audiences of all ages. Visit CarmelSymphony.org to learn more.

